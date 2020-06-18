1289 Skyline Drive

Amenities

Located in the prestigious Mystic Hills, this stunning contemporary residence is situated on an ideal lot with panoramic canyon and ocean views. Only a few minutes from Laguna Main Beach. Recently renovated 3 bedrooms, 2 bath entertainers dream main house with a 1 bed and 1 bath guest house . 3rd bedroom in main house is currently used as an office. House comes with many architectural designs such as high ceiling beams, built-in entertainment cabinets, built-in speakers, soft Lutron lighting, hardwood floor, and modern rounded wall edges and colors. Once inside, the spacious living room opens to a grand deck with a breathtaking panoramic canyon, ocean views and the pool. Enjoy many spectacular sunsets and fireworks during July 4th. Gourmet kitchen with Subzero and Miele appliances including a wine fridge, Rational German kitchen cabinets and pocket doors from the dinning room separation. Adjoining the Chef's kitchen is the formal dinning room with canyon and ocean views. Guest house built like a modern retreat with shoji sliding screens with views of the pool, ocean and canyon. Main house has hidden tv in cabinet over the fireplace as well as receivers hooked up to the surround built-in speakers.