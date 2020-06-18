All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:22 PM

1289 Skyline Drive

1289 Skyline Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1289 Skyline Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Mystic Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Located in the prestigious Mystic Hills, this stunning contemporary residence is situated on an ideal lot with panoramic canyon and ocean views. Only a few minutes from Laguna Main Beach. Recently renovated 3 bedrooms, 2 bath entertainers dream main house with a 1 bed and 1 bath guest house . 3rd bedroom in main house is currently used as an office. House comes with many architectural designs such as high ceiling beams, built-in entertainment cabinets, built-in speakers, soft Lutron lighting, hardwood floor, and modern rounded wall edges and colors. Once inside, the spacious living room opens to a grand deck with a breathtaking panoramic canyon, ocean views and the pool. Enjoy many spectacular sunsets and fireworks during July 4th. Gourmet kitchen with Subzero and Miele appliances including a wine fridge, Rational German kitchen cabinets and pocket doors from the dinning room separation. Adjoining the Chef's kitchen is the formal dinning room with canyon and ocean views. Guest house built like a modern retreat with shoji sliding screens with views of the pool, ocean and canyon. Main house has hidden tv in cabinet over the fireplace as well as receivers hooked up to the surround built-in speakers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1289 Skyline Drive have any available units?
1289 Skyline Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1289 Skyline Drive have?
Some of 1289 Skyline Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1289 Skyline Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1289 Skyline Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1289 Skyline Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1289 Skyline Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1289 Skyline Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1289 Skyline Drive offers parking.
Does 1289 Skyline Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1289 Skyline Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1289 Skyline Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1289 Skyline Drive has a pool.
Does 1289 Skyline Drive have accessible units?
No, 1289 Skyline Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1289 Skyline Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1289 Skyline Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1289 Skyline Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1289 Skyline Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

