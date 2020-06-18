1265 Brangwyn Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy this charming home on one of the most coveted streets in the Village of Laguna Beach. The main house has two en suite bedrooms and an open floor plan with an updated kitchen and cozy living room with fireplace. A peaceful outdoor living area separates the main house from the one bedroom, one bath guesthouse, and garage with attached bonus room or office. This unique property is located on a quiet street just a few blocks from world class beaches, Bluebird park and the shops and restaurants of the "HIP district."