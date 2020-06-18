All apartments in Laguna Beach
1265 Brangwyn Way
Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:02 PM

1265 Brangwyn Way

1265 Brangwyn Way · No Longer Available
Location

1265 Brangwyn Way, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy this charming home on one of the most coveted streets in the Village of Laguna Beach. The main house has two en suite bedrooms and an open floor plan with an updated kitchen and cozy living room with fireplace. A peaceful outdoor living area separates the main house from the one bedroom, one bath guesthouse, and garage with attached bonus room or office. This unique property is located on a quiet street just a few blocks from world class beaches, Bluebird park and the shops and restaurants of the "HIP district."

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1265 Brangwyn Way have any available units?
1265 Brangwyn Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
Is 1265 Brangwyn Way currently offering any rent specials?
1265 Brangwyn Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1265 Brangwyn Way pet-friendly?
No, 1265 Brangwyn Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1265 Brangwyn Way offer parking?
Yes, 1265 Brangwyn Way offers parking.
Does 1265 Brangwyn Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1265 Brangwyn Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1265 Brangwyn Way have a pool?
No, 1265 Brangwyn Way does not have a pool.
Does 1265 Brangwyn Way have accessible units?
No, 1265 Brangwyn Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1265 Brangwyn Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1265 Brangwyn Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1265 Brangwyn Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1265 Brangwyn Way does not have units with air conditioning.

