1257 Catalina

Location, location, location! Fully furnished, charming, beach cottage in the heart of the Laguna Beach Village. Walk out your front door and enjoy all that Laguna has to offer. Walk to the beach, shops, restaurants, and galleries. Darling 1 bedroom front cottage. Enjoy alfresco dining and the ocean breezes in the outdoor courtyard. The home has a large living room with fireplace, and a Dutch door entry, dining room, as well as a den. Kitchen includes a range, toaster oven, and refrigerator. Bathroom includes a tub and shower. Easy access to trolley, bus, Laguna Canyon and the toll roads!