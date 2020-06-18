All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 1257 Catalina.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
1257 Catalina
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1257 Catalina

1257 Catalina St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1257 Catalina St, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Woods Cove

Amenities

fireplace
courtyard
furnished
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
Location, location, location! Fully furnished, charming, beach cottage in the heart of the Laguna Beach Village. Walk out your front door and enjoy all that Laguna has to offer. Walk to the beach, shops, restaurants, and galleries. Darling 1 bedroom front cottage. Enjoy alfresco dining and the ocean breezes in the outdoor courtyard. The home has a large living room with fireplace, and a Dutch door entry, dining room, as well as a den. Kitchen includes a range, toaster oven, and refrigerator. Bathroom includes a tub and shower. Easy access to trolley, bus, Laguna Canyon and the toll roads!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1257 Catalina have any available units?
1257 Catalina doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1257 Catalina have?
Some of 1257 Catalina's amenities include fireplace, courtyard, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1257 Catalina currently offering any rent specials?
1257 Catalina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1257 Catalina pet-friendly?
No, 1257 Catalina is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1257 Catalina offer parking?
No, 1257 Catalina does not offer parking.
Does 1257 Catalina have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1257 Catalina does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1257 Catalina have a pool?
No, 1257 Catalina does not have a pool.
Does 1257 Catalina have accessible units?
No, 1257 Catalina does not have accessible units.
Does 1257 Catalina have units with dishwashers?
No, 1257 Catalina does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1257 Catalina have units with air conditioning?
No, 1257 Catalina does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Beach Apartments with BalconyLaguna Beach Apartments with Parking
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College