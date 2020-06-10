All apartments in Laguna Beach
Laguna Beach, CA
120 CRESS Street
120 CRESS Street

120 Cress St · (949) 276-7325
Location

120 Cress St, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$8,900

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

World Class Vacation Rental! Short term furnished! Desirable Bluff Front location Cress Point offers posh, modern, residential-style accommodations ideal for your coastal vacation. Found in the heart of Laguna Beach, steps away from the blue Pacific Ocean & white sandy beaches. Posh Villa offers 2 bedrooms & 1 bathroom (Sleeps 6) in an elegant setting designed to take advantage of pristine ocean views. Modern furnishings set the tone for comfortable relaxation, arranged just so to take full advantage of the spectacular ocean views & firepit. Villa offers Queen size beds(sleeps 6), and a garage. A full size gourmet kitchen, spacious modern bathroom and eating area ensure your stay will be comfortable. High-tech touches include Internet access, flat screen TVs & DVD . Custom heating and cooling and Outdoor Hot and Cold Shower. Summer June 1st through September 1st week(Labor day weekend)-- $4,300 per week; Holidays $3,600 per week ; Rest of the year $3,200 per week. Above Listed $8,900 per month rental is for off season only (October thru February).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 CRESS Street have any available units?
120 CRESS Street has a unit available for $8,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 120 CRESS Street have?
Some of 120 CRESS Street's amenities include garage, fire pit, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 CRESS Street currently offering any rent specials?
120 CRESS Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 CRESS Street pet-friendly?
No, 120 CRESS Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 120 CRESS Street offer parking?
Yes, 120 CRESS Street does offer parking.
Does 120 CRESS Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 CRESS Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 CRESS Street have a pool?
No, 120 CRESS Street does not have a pool.
Does 120 CRESS Street have accessible units?
No, 120 CRESS Street does not have accessible units.
Does 120 CRESS Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 CRESS Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 CRESS Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 CRESS Street does not have units with air conditioning.
