120 CRESS Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking garage internet access

World Class Vacation Rental! Short term furnished! Desirable Bluff Front location Cress Point offers posh, modern, residential-style accommodations ideal for your coastal vacation. Found in the heart of Laguna Beach, steps away from the blue Pacific Ocean & white sandy beaches. Posh Villa offers 2 bedrooms & 1 bathroom (Sleeps 6) in an elegant setting designed to take advantage of pristine ocean views. Modern furnishings set the tone for comfortable relaxation, arranged just so to take full advantage of the spectacular ocean views & firepit. Villa offers Queen size beds(sleeps 6), and a garage. A full size gourmet kitchen, spacious modern bathroom and eating area ensure your stay will be comfortable. High-tech touches include Internet access, flat screen TVs & DVD . Custom heating and cooling and Outdoor Hot and Cold Shower. Summer June 1st through September 1st week(Labor day weekend)-- $4,300 per week; Holidays $3,600 per week ; Rest of the year $3,200 per week. Above Listed $8,900 per month rental is for off season only (October thru February).