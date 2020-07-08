1159 Miramar Street

Amenities

Unfurnished recently remodeled 1 Bedroom 1 Bath with separate entrance. No problem parking as you will have your own Covered Carport. The backyard is your own private oasis with lush landscaping, glass fire pit, Built in BBQ, surround seating. Enjoy your morning coffee or dine Alfresco. Spacious living room with lots of light. Includes a washer/ dryer and big flat screen tv TV. Perfect set up with a beautifully remodeled efficiency kitchen with refrigerator, microwave (no oven) and two electric burners with granite counters and lots of white cabinets. Gorgeous bathroom with huge walk in shower. Nice size bedroom and huge walk in closet. Rent includes cable TV and internet plus Net Flicks. Utilities are split 50 / 50 between the upper and lower unit. Take advantage of the park close by and tennis at the park. Also walk to the Laguna Beach Trolley for easy access to Restaurants and Shops without looking for a parking spot. Peak a boo Ocean view. No smoking, no pets. Live the California lifestyle in Laguna Beach.