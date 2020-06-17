All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated December 5 2019 at 8:02 AM

1076 Baja Street

1076 Baja Street · No Longer Available
Location

1076 Baja Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Arch Beach Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy panoramic ocean, coastline and city light views on every level! This beautiful contemporary home boasts an open floorplan with large window frames and slider that open to balcony. The spacious main level includes hardwood throughout the living room, dining room, kitchen and half bathroom. The living room features a built-in bar with wine fridge and gas burning fireplace. Both the dining room and upgraded kitchen have French doors providing the feeling of fresh open air living. There are 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs. Beautifully landscaped private patio with tranquil water feature is the perfect place to enjoy meals and entertain. Two car garage allowing for plenty of parking and storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1076 Baja Street have any available units?
1076 Baja Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1076 Baja Street have?
Some of 1076 Baja Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1076 Baja Street currently offering any rent specials?
1076 Baja Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1076 Baja Street pet-friendly?
No, 1076 Baja Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1076 Baja Street offer parking?
Yes, 1076 Baja Street offers parking.
Does 1076 Baja Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1076 Baja Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1076 Baja Street have a pool?
No, 1076 Baja Street does not have a pool.
Does 1076 Baja Street have accessible units?
No, 1076 Baja Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1076 Baja Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1076 Baja Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1076 Baja Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1076 Baja Street does not have units with air conditioning.
