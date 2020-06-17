1076 Baja Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy panoramic ocean, coastline and city light views on every level! This beautiful contemporary home boasts an open floorplan with large window frames and slider that open to balcony. The spacious main level includes hardwood throughout the living room, dining room, kitchen and half bathroom. The living room features a built-in bar with wine fridge and gas burning fireplace. Both the dining room and upgraded kitchen have French doors providing the feeling of fresh open air living. There are 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs. Beautifully landscaped private patio with tranquil water feature is the perfect place to enjoy meals and entertain. Two car garage allowing for plenty of parking and storage.