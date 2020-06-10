1042 N Coast

Amenities

This beautiful 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home with ocean and city lights view is located a short distance from the beach, restaurant, shops and vibrant laguna beach's down town . The kitchen has been updated with top of the line granite counter tops , custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. There is wood flooring on the first floor and bed rooms have upgraded Brand New carpet in the bedrooms. All the bathrooms are remodeled and upgraded. There is Tandem 2 car garage and 2 outside space. Lower unit is a large commercial space and is also for rent for $5000.00 per month.