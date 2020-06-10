All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:52 AM

1040 La Mirada Street

1040 La Mirada Street · No Longer Available
Location

1040 La Mirada Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Arch Beach Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous contemporary Arch Beach Heights Laguna Beach fully furnished monthly vacation rental. Brand new AC installed! Panoramic ocean, coastline, Catalina Island, city light, and all the way to Palos Verdes views. Three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Two oversized master suites on lower level and one additional bedroom and full bathroom on upper level. Ample storage space with oversized closets. Private outdoor yard with low maintenance turf and spacious front balcony. Perfect for a Summer getaway and you can bring your pets! Up in the hills away from the busy city hustle and bustle, but just hop on the free trolley or a short car ride to downtown and beaches! Fully equipped with all furnishings, linens, kitchenware...just bring your toothbrush! Brand new furnishings, can sleep 8-12 occupants very comfortably. Convenient 2-car garage + driveway parking. Pet friendly with pet deposit. Owner installing brand new AC. Rates $8000 - $10,000/mo. 30 day minimum stay. Rate depends on length of stay and time of year. $4000 security deposit, $1000 pet deposit, $500 cleaning fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1040 La Mirada Street have any available units?
1040 La Mirada Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1040 La Mirada Street have?
Some of 1040 La Mirada Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1040 La Mirada Street currently offering any rent specials?
1040 La Mirada Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1040 La Mirada Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1040 La Mirada Street is pet friendly.
Does 1040 La Mirada Street offer parking?
Yes, 1040 La Mirada Street does offer parking.
Does 1040 La Mirada Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1040 La Mirada Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1040 La Mirada Street have a pool?
No, 1040 La Mirada Street does not have a pool.
Does 1040 La Mirada Street have accessible units?
No, 1040 La Mirada Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1040 La Mirada Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1040 La Mirada Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1040 La Mirada Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1040 La Mirada Street has units with air conditioning.
