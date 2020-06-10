1040 La Mirada Street

Amenities

Gorgeous contemporary Arch Beach Heights Laguna Beach fully furnished monthly vacation rental. Brand new AC installed! Panoramic ocean, coastline, Catalina Island, city light, and all the way to Palos Verdes views. Three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Two oversized master suites on lower level and one additional bedroom and full bathroom on upper level. Ample storage space with oversized closets. Private outdoor yard with low maintenance turf and spacious front balcony. Perfect for a Summer getaway and you can bring your pets! Up in the hills away from the busy city hustle and bustle, but just hop on the free trolley or a short car ride to downtown and beaches! Fully equipped with all furnishings, linens, kitchenware...just bring your toothbrush! Brand new furnishings, can sleep 8-12 occupants very comfortably. Convenient 2-car garage + driveway parking. Pet friendly with pet deposit. Owner installing brand new AC. Rates $8000 - $10,000/mo. 30 day minimum stay. Rate depends on length of stay and time of year. $4000 security deposit, $1000 pet deposit, $500 cleaning fee.