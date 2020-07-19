All apartments in Ladera Ranch
Home
/
Ladera Ranch, CA
/
9 Alcott Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9 Alcott Street

9 Alcott Street · No Longer Available
Location

9 Alcott Street, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Terramor Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This Gorgeous Ladera Ranch home sits on a corner lot detached from any neighbors in the coveted Walden Park community. It is just a minute walk to the numerous walking trails and the closest park with pool and tot lot. It is also very close to the Ladera Ranch Skate Park and Water Park. The schools are award winning making them perfect for any household. This home has a great layout featuring 4 bedrooms upstairs, a large kitchen and entertaining areas down stairs. Kitchen features granite counters, durable wood look flooring with light bright and airy carpet in the family room, living room and upstairs. There is a speaker system built in both in the family room and out back too! The master suite includes a large soaking tub, separate shower, make up vanity and huge walk in closet. The laundry with sink is upstairs for convenience and there is ample linen cabinet space. The two car garage includes built in storage. There is also a back yard BBQ with both side and front fenced in yard areas. The wrap around front porch creates a very cottage feel when you sit out front and enjoy the scenery. And, the best thing of all...there is solar included. This means lower electricity bills to you! Hurry, this is a popular plan in a great location so it will likely go fast.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Alcott Street have any available units?
9 Alcott Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 9 Alcott Street have?
Some of 9 Alcott Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Alcott Street currently offering any rent specials?
9 Alcott Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Alcott Street pet-friendly?
No, 9 Alcott Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 9 Alcott Street offer parking?
Yes, 9 Alcott Street offers parking.
Does 9 Alcott Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Alcott Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Alcott Street have a pool?
Yes, 9 Alcott Street has a pool.
Does 9 Alcott Street have accessible units?
No, 9 Alcott Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Alcott Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Alcott Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Alcott Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Alcott Street does not have units with air conditioning.
