9 Alcott Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

This Gorgeous Ladera Ranch home sits on a corner lot detached from any neighbors in the coveted Walden Park community. It is just a minute walk to the numerous walking trails and the closest park with pool and tot lot. It is also very close to the Ladera Ranch Skate Park and Water Park. The schools are award winning making them perfect for any household. This home has a great layout featuring 4 bedrooms upstairs, a large kitchen and entertaining areas down stairs. Kitchen features granite counters, durable wood look flooring with light bright and airy carpet in the family room, living room and upstairs. There is a speaker system built in both in the family room and out back too! The master suite includes a large soaking tub, separate shower, make up vanity and huge walk in closet. The laundry with sink is upstairs for convenience and there is ample linen cabinet space. The two car garage includes built in storage. There is also a back yard BBQ with both side and front fenced in yard areas. The wrap around front porch creates a very cottage feel when you sit out front and enjoy the scenery. And, the best thing of all...there is solar included. This means lower electricity bills to you! Hurry, this is a popular plan in a great location so it will likely go fast.