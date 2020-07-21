All apartments in Ladera Ranch
Last updated September 13 2019 at 7:55 PM

55 Ellsworth Street

55 Ellsworth Street · No Longer Available
Location

55 Ellsworth Street, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Avendale Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
End Unit, feels like a Detached Home! 3 Bedrooms plus den and a media niche. Two car garage townhouse style in the popular Greenbriar neighborhood close walking distance to schools, parks and pools. Open layout with large kitchen well equipped with stainless steel appliances and a walk in pantry. Expansive living area with separate dining room and den downstairs. Spacious master suite and bathroom with walk in closet, dual vanities, soaking tub and large separate shower. Second and Third bedrooms are generously sized. Large hallway with media niche and built-ins upstairs perfect for a home office. Logical design with an upstairs laundry-room. This home has wood flooring and also gets lots of natural light from the extra windows. Enjoy the outside space of this home with its enclosed wrap around porch. Popular location in close distance to all of the lifestyle benefits Ladera Ranch living has to offer. Close to award winning schools, parks, skate parks, water park, trails, pools, clubhouse, tennis courts and shopping nearby. No pets and non smokers only. Contact Niguel Point Properties 949-466-0620.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 Ellsworth Street have any available units?
55 Ellsworth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 55 Ellsworth Street have?
Some of 55 Ellsworth Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 Ellsworth Street currently offering any rent specials?
55 Ellsworth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 Ellsworth Street pet-friendly?
No, 55 Ellsworth Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 55 Ellsworth Street offer parking?
Yes, 55 Ellsworth Street offers parking.
Does 55 Ellsworth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55 Ellsworth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 Ellsworth Street have a pool?
Yes, 55 Ellsworth Street has a pool.
Does 55 Ellsworth Street have accessible units?
No, 55 Ellsworth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 55 Ellsworth Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 55 Ellsworth Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 55 Ellsworth Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 55 Ellsworth Street does not have units with air conditioning.
