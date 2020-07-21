55 Ellsworth Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

End Unit, feels like a Detached Home! 3 Bedrooms plus den and a media niche. Two car garage townhouse style in the popular Greenbriar neighborhood close walking distance to schools, parks and pools. Open layout with large kitchen well equipped with stainless steel appliances and a walk in pantry. Expansive living area with separate dining room and den downstairs. Spacious master suite and bathroom with walk in closet, dual vanities, soaking tub and large separate shower. Second and Third bedrooms are generously sized. Large hallway with media niche and built-ins upstairs perfect for a home office. Logical design with an upstairs laundry-room. This home has wood flooring and also gets lots of natural light from the extra windows. Enjoy the outside space of this home with its enclosed wrap around porch. Popular location in close distance to all of the lifestyle benefits Ladera Ranch living has to offer. Close to award winning schools, parks, skate parks, water park, trails, pools, clubhouse, tennis courts and shopping nearby. No pets and non smokers only. Contact Niguel Point Properties 949-466-0620.