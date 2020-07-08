All apartments in Ladera Ranch
Find more places like 44 Lomada Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ladera Ranch, CA
/
44 Lomada Court
Last updated May 18 2020 at 6:56 PM

44 Lomada Court

44 Lomada St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ladera Ranch
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

44 Lomada St, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Terramor Village

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
pool
hot tub
View! 1 year old new fully upgraded home located in the stunning, amenity-filled master-planned community of Esencia in Rancho Mission Viejo. 4 Bedrooms, 3 full bath, 2205 sqft with downstairs bedroom and bath. This floor plan begins with an inviting entry foyer. From the foyer, an open and airy Great Room emerges and connects effortlessly with a dining room and kitchen. The cook’s kitchen showcases elegant cabinetry, pantry, stainless steel appliances and large center island ideal for meal preparation. A private master bedroom suite with spa-inspired bath offers a separate shower and soaking tub, dual vanities and an ample walk-in closet for storage and display. WALKING DISTANCE to new elementary and middle school in Esencia. Amazing community include: HILLTOP Club POOL, SPA,DOG PARK,WALKING TRAILS, LARGE COMMUNITY EXERCISE ROOM, COFFE SHOP AND MORE...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 Lomada Court have any available units?
44 Lomada Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 44 Lomada Court have?
Some of 44 Lomada Court's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44 Lomada Court currently offering any rent specials?
44 Lomada Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 Lomada Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 44 Lomada Court is pet friendly.
Does 44 Lomada Court offer parking?
No, 44 Lomada Court does not offer parking.
Does 44 Lomada Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44 Lomada Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 Lomada Court have a pool?
Yes, 44 Lomada Court has a pool.
Does 44 Lomada Court have accessible units?
No, 44 Lomada Court does not have accessible units.
Does 44 Lomada Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 44 Lomada Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 44 Lomada Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 44 Lomada Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes
76 Mercantile Way
Ladera Ranch, CA 92694

Similar Pages

Ladera Ranch 1 BedroomsLadera Ranch 2 Bedrooms
Ladera Ranch Apartments with Washer-DryerLadera Ranch Dog Friendly Apartments
Ladera Ranch Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CALake San Marcos, CAWoodcrest, CALaguna Woods, CA
San Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CANorth Tustin, CAFallbrook, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CACompton, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAWalnut, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Township Village

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego