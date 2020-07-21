All apartments in Ladera Ranch
Ladera Ranch, CA
36 Glenalmond Lane
Last updated October 29 2019 at 11:15 AM

36 Glenalmond Lane

No Longer Available
Location

36 Glen Almond, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Echo Ridge Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Located in Ladera Ranch’s highly desirable community of Atherton Glen, this 3 bedroom town home has been completely remodeled. Previously a model home, with a pool view. Greenery is all around as you enter the home, passing the gated patio. Inside you will find a well lit and open floor plan with a spacious living and dining area with brand new laminate flooring. Window Shutters throughout the home. Step in to the kitchen to find stainless steel appliances, LED lighting, rich wood cabinets with glass inlay, designer back splash, and quartz counter tops. Direct access to a spacious 2 car garage with plenty of storage and epoxy flooring. A spacious powder room and deep under-stairway closet complete the downstairs. Upstairs you will find an airy bedroom, which leads to a balcony with a stunning view. Attached shelving and wainscoting on walls give this room detailing. Washer and drier are conveniently located on the second floor. Hallway bathroom and linens closet lead you to the master bedroom. Master bedroom is bright with plenty of natural lighting. The master bath features a deep tub, separate shower, dual vanity sink, and over-sized mirror. Community spa, pool, and BBQ area are only a few minutes walk from the front door. All Ladera Ranch amenities include hiking, biking, and walking trails, numerous pools, plunges and kiddie pools, dog park, skate park, water park. With award-winning Capistrano Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 Glenalmond Lane have any available units?
36 Glenalmond Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 36 Glenalmond Lane have?
Some of 36 Glenalmond Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 Glenalmond Lane currently offering any rent specials?
36 Glenalmond Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 Glenalmond Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 36 Glenalmond Lane is pet friendly.
Does 36 Glenalmond Lane offer parking?
Yes, 36 Glenalmond Lane offers parking.
Does 36 Glenalmond Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36 Glenalmond Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 Glenalmond Lane have a pool?
Yes, 36 Glenalmond Lane has a pool.
Does 36 Glenalmond Lane have accessible units?
No, 36 Glenalmond Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 36 Glenalmond Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 36 Glenalmond Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 36 Glenalmond Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 36 Glenalmond Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
