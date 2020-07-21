36 Glenalmond Lane

Amenities

Located in Ladera Ranch’s highly desirable community of Atherton Glen, this 3 bedroom town home has been completely remodeled. Previously a model home, with a pool view. Greenery is all around as you enter the home, passing the gated patio. Inside you will find a well lit and open floor plan with a spacious living and dining area with brand new laminate flooring. Window Shutters throughout the home. Step in to the kitchen to find stainless steel appliances, LED lighting, rich wood cabinets with glass inlay, designer back splash, and quartz counter tops. Direct access to a spacious 2 car garage with plenty of storage and epoxy flooring. A spacious powder room and deep under-stairway closet complete the downstairs. Upstairs you will find an airy bedroom, which leads to a balcony with a stunning view. Attached shelving and wainscoting on walls give this room detailing. Washer and drier are conveniently located on the second floor. Hallway bathroom and linens closet lead you to the master bedroom. Master bedroom is bright with plenty of natural lighting. The master bath features a deep tub, separate shower, dual vanity sink, and over-sized mirror. Community spa, pool, and BBQ area are only a few minutes walk from the front door. All Ladera Ranch amenities include hiking, biking, and walking trails, numerous pools, plunges and kiddie pools, dog park, skate park, water park. With award-winning Capistrano Schools.