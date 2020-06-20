34 Sheridan

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Stunning condo for rent in wonderful Ladera Ranch! Upon entering through the welcoming front door and deck for grilling out, you'll find a family room with a cozy fireplace and vaulted ceilings, with a storage closet and direct access to the garage down a few more steps. Overlooking the family room is a spacious dining area, kitchen, island, all with updated appliances and plenty of room for entertainment. Upstairs you will find a spacious loft, a master bedroom and bath, and another bedroom with a full bath that feels like an additional master! Laundry room is upstairs as well, with plenty of storage should you need it. Garage is clean and boasts ample storage space--perfect for all your adventure-gear when exploring the amazing Ladera Ranch area. THIS WILL GO FAST--YOU DON'T WANT TO MISS!