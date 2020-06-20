All apartments in Ladera Ranch
Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:58 AM

34 Sheridan

34 Sheridan Lane · (949) 981-7797
Location

34 Sheridan Lane, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Terramor Village

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1594 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Stunning condo for rent in wonderful Ladera Ranch! Upon entering through the welcoming front door and deck for grilling out, you'll find a family room with a cozy fireplace and vaulted ceilings, with a storage closet and direct access to the garage down a few more steps. Overlooking the family room is a spacious dining area, kitchen, island, all with updated appliances and plenty of room for entertainment. Upstairs you will find a spacious loft, a master bedroom and bath, and another bedroom with a full bath that feels like an additional master! Laundry room is upstairs as well, with plenty of storage should you need it. Garage is clean and boasts ample storage space--perfect for all your adventure-gear when exploring the amazing Ladera Ranch area. THIS WILL GO FAST--YOU DON'T WANT TO MISS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Sheridan have any available units?
34 Sheridan has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 34 Sheridan have?
Some of 34 Sheridan's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Sheridan currently offering any rent specials?
34 Sheridan isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Sheridan pet-friendly?
No, 34 Sheridan is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 34 Sheridan offer parking?
Yes, 34 Sheridan does offer parking.
Does 34 Sheridan have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 Sheridan does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Sheridan have a pool?
No, 34 Sheridan does not have a pool.
Does 34 Sheridan have accessible units?
No, 34 Sheridan does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Sheridan have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34 Sheridan has units with dishwashers.
Does 34 Sheridan have units with air conditioning?
No, 34 Sheridan does not have units with air conditioning.
