30 Albany Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Clean, elegant, upgraded and super functional end-unit in the perfect location. Modern chic finishes with laminate flooring, quartz counters, pantry and stainless appliances (refrigerator included!) create an impressive downstairs living space. It is serviced by a 3/4 bath and 4th bedroom/office. The plantation shutters and tinted glass offer additional privacy and a shade of cool. The enclosed patio opens to the dining area and is ideal for enjoying your anytime coffee and wine. Direct access to the two car garage, with epoxy floors and excellent storage cabinets, includes 220V outlet for your Tesla charger! The carpeted upstairs hosts three well sized and nicely positioned bedrooms with ready access to the laundry room and hall bath (side by side washer/dryer included!!) The master has its own walk in closet, shower, bath, dual vanity and water closet. You will feel wonderfully contained in this end unit while being just a stones throw from the Town Green, Shopping, Pool, School and Park. Everything is within walking distance, and it just might be the most charming neighborhood in all of Orange County to walk.