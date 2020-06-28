All apartments in Ladera Ranch
30 Albany Street

30 Albany Street · No Longer Available
Location

30 Albany Street, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Township Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Clean, elegant, upgraded and super functional end-unit in the perfect location. Modern chic finishes with laminate flooring, quartz counters, pantry and stainless appliances (refrigerator included!) create an impressive downstairs living space. It is serviced by a 3/4 bath and 4th bedroom/office. The plantation shutters and tinted glass offer additional privacy and a shade of cool. The enclosed patio opens to the dining area and is ideal for enjoying your anytime coffee and wine. Direct access to the two car garage, with epoxy floors and excellent storage cabinets, includes 220V outlet for your Tesla charger! The carpeted upstairs hosts three well sized and nicely positioned bedrooms with ready access to the laundry room and hall bath (side by side washer/dryer included!!) The master has its own walk in closet, shower, bath, dual vanity and water closet. You will feel wonderfully contained in this end unit while being just a stones throw from the Town Green, Shopping, Pool, School and Park. Everything is within walking distance, and it just might be the most charming neighborhood in all of Orange County to walk.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Albany Street have any available units?
30 Albany Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 30 Albany Street have?
Some of 30 Albany Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Albany Street currently offering any rent specials?
30 Albany Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Albany Street pet-friendly?
No, 30 Albany Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 30 Albany Street offer parking?
Yes, 30 Albany Street offers parking.
Does 30 Albany Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30 Albany Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Albany Street have a pool?
Yes, 30 Albany Street has a pool.
Does 30 Albany Street have accessible units?
No, 30 Albany Street does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Albany Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30 Albany Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 30 Albany Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 Albany Street does not have units with air conditioning.
