25 Kelly Lane

With enviable curb appeal heightened by lush landscaping and graceful hardscaping, this luxurious Ladera Ranch hacienda at Encantada in guard-gated Covenant Hills recalls the romance of Spain through its gorgeous architecture and refined appointments. A gated courtyard entry with fountain provides an appropriately tranquil introduction to the sprawling estate, which also hosts a long gated driveway, mature olive trees, a separate side courtyard with fountain, a front loggia, and a spectacular resort-inspired backyard in about .27 acres. Sunset, city-light and Saddleback Mountain views are enjoyed from the west-facing backyard, where everyone will enjoy a large pool and spa with fountains, expansive patios and sitting areas, and a vegetable garden. Located near the end of a cul-de-sac, the executive-class home reveals 4 bedrooms and 4.5 baths in approx. 4,466 s.f., including ensuite guest bedrooms with Juliet balconies, a separate casita with exterior staircase, and a main-floor master suite with walk-in closet, soaking tub, shower and separate vanities. Stylish living and elegant entertaining are generously accommodated in living areas that include a large living room with vaulted ceiling, a formal dining room, a loft and separate office. Seamlessly united, the kitchen and family rooms boast an enormous island w/ bar seating, a built-in entertainment center, nook, granite countertops, farmhouse sink, & stainless steel GE Monogram appliances including a built-in refrigerator.