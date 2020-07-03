All apartments in Ladera Ranch
Find more places like 25 Kelly Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ladera Ranch, CA
/
25 Kelly Lane
Last updated December 10 2019 at 8:42 PM

25 Kelly Lane

25 Kelly Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ladera Ranch
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

25 Kelly Lane, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Covenant Hills Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
hot tub
With enviable curb appeal heightened by lush landscaping and graceful hardscaping, this luxurious Ladera Ranch hacienda at Encantada in guard-gated Covenant Hills recalls the romance of Spain through its gorgeous architecture and refined appointments. A gated courtyard entry with fountain provides an appropriately tranquil introduction to the sprawling estate, which also hosts a long gated driveway, mature olive trees, a separate side courtyard with fountain, a front loggia, and a spectacular resort-inspired backyard in about .27 acres. Sunset, city-light and Saddleback Mountain views are enjoyed from the west-facing backyard, where everyone will enjoy a large pool and spa with fountains, expansive patios and sitting areas, and a vegetable garden. Located near the end of a cul-de-sac, the executive-class home reveals 4 bedrooms and 4.5 baths in approx. 4,466 s.f., including ensuite guest bedrooms with Juliet balconies, a separate casita with exterior staircase, and a main-floor master suite with walk-in closet, soaking tub, shower and separate vanities. Stylish living and elegant entertaining are generously accommodated in living areas that include a large living room with vaulted ceiling, a formal dining room, a loft and separate office. Seamlessly united, the kitchen and family rooms boast an enormous island w/ bar seating, a built-in entertainment center, nook, granite countertops, farmhouse sink, & stainless steel GE Monogram appliances including a built-in refrigerator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Kelly Lane have any available units?
25 Kelly Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 25 Kelly Lane have?
Some of 25 Kelly Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Kelly Lane currently offering any rent specials?
25 Kelly Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Kelly Lane pet-friendly?
No, 25 Kelly Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 25 Kelly Lane offer parking?
Yes, 25 Kelly Lane offers parking.
Does 25 Kelly Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Kelly Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Kelly Lane have a pool?
Yes, 25 Kelly Lane has a pool.
Does 25 Kelly Lane have accessible units?
No, 25 Kelly Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Kelly Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 Kelly Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Kelly Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Kelly Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes
76 Mercantile Way
Ladera Ranch, CA 92694

Similar Pages

Ladera Ranch 1 BedroomsLadera Ranch 2 Bedrooms
Ladera Ranch Apartments with Washer-DryerLadera Ranch Dog Friendly Apartments
Ladera Ranch Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CALake San Marcos, CAWoodcrest, CALaguna Woods, CA
San Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CANorth Tustin, CAFallbrook, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CACompton, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAWalnut, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Township Village

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego