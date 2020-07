Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage internet access media room

Ready to move-in at the end of August. Wonderful home in a prime location in Ladera Ranch. White picket fence around the front yard and private enclosed patio on the side of the house. Open grass common area in front gives a very open feel. Quite neighborhood Close to schools and all of the amenities that Ladera Ranch has to offer including high speed internet. Hardwood floors in kitchen, dinning room and family room. Family room has gas enclosed fireplace for those cold nights. Three bedrooms on second story including Jack and Jill bath shared by bedroom two and three. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Dual sinks in master bath with enclosed shower/tub. Washer and dryer located on second floor and hallway has built in computer/homework station. Third story has a large bonus/media room or could be used as a fourth bedroom. Attached two car garage to storage cabinets and racks. Low voltage LED lights illuminate your path to the front door and patio.