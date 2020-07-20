2 Bushwood Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system fire pit parking bbq/grill garage

Not your average rental property! This beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bath home is highly upgraded and move-in ready. Landlord is the original owner and has spared no expense in making this house a home with every modern convenience and luxury. You’ll fall in love with this recently remodeled kitchen featuring a huge center island with beautiful granite counters, stylish backsplash, stainless steel appliances, & built -in eating nook; all open to the large family room with custom built-ins. The formal living room and dining room are light & bright with gorgeous wainscoting and crown molding. This home features a downstairs bedroom and full bath recently upgraded and remodeled. Upstairs are four bedrooms; the master is large with his & hers walk-in closets with custom built-ins, an elegantly upgraded bathroom featuring a separate shower and jetted tub. The secondary bedrooms are spacious and feature ceiling fans, custom closet built-ins, and more. The low maintenance back yard is Southern California living at it’s finest! Enjoy entertaining with a large built in BBQ, fire pit, fountain, and a beautiful slope that offers privacy. This home also features a 3 car garage with lots of storage, solar panels for lower electric bills, a whole house fan, a water softener with reverse osmosis, surround sound, alarm system, and more! Don’t wait to see it; it won’t last long!!