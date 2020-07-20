All apartments in Ladera Ranch
2 Bushwood Circle

2 Bushwood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2 Bushwood Circle, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Flintridge Village

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Not your average rental property! This beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bath home is highly upgraded and move-in ready. Landlord is the original owner and has spared no expense in making this house a home with every modern convenience and luxury. You’ll fall in love with this recently remodeled kitchen featuring a huge center island with beautiful granite counters, stylish backsplash, stainless steel appliances, & built -in eating nook; all open to the large family room with custom built-ins. The formal living room and dining room are light & bright with gorgeous wainscoting and crown molding. This home features a downstairs bedroom and full bath recently upgraded and remodeled. Upstairs are four bedrooms; the master is large with his & hers walk-in closets with custom built-ins, an elegantly upgraded bathroom featuring a separate shower and jetted tub. The secondary bedrooms are spacious and feature ceiling fans, custom closet built-ins, and more. The low maintenance back yard is Southern California living at it’s finest! Enjoy entertaining with a large built in BBQ, fire pit, fountain, and a beautiful slope that offers privacy. This home also features a 3 car garage with lots of storage, solar panels for lower electric bills, a whole house fan, a water softener with reverse osmosis, surround sound, alarm system, and more! Don’t wait to see it; it won’t last long!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Bushwood Circle have any available units?
2 Bushwood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 2 Bushwood Circle have?
Some of 2 Bushwood Circle's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Bushwood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2 Bushwood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Bushwood Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2 Bushwood Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 2 Bushwood Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2 Bushwood Circle offers parking.
Does 2 Bushwood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Bushwood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Bushwood Circle have a pool?
No, 2 Bushwood Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2 Bushwood Circle have accessible units?
No, 2 Bushwood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Bushwood Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Bushwood Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Bushwood Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Bushwood Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
