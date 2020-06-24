16 Alcott Street

Amenities

This beautiful home is located on a quiet interior streets of Ladera Ranch in the desirable community of Walden Park. This outstanding family home has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, with an office/gym or playroom for the kids. Walking into the house you'll notice the fresh paint and new wood flooring throughout. A spacious kitchen and grand family room area make this the perfect home for entertaining. Upstairs you'll find 4 bedrooms, including a large master bedroom with and extra suite and fireplace. The master bath has dual vanities, separate tub, shower, water closet and walk in closet. A Jack and Jill bathroom connects two of the bedrooms, while the other room has its own full bath. The laundry room is conveniently located upstairs with its own sink. Ladera Ranch is truly an Extraordinary Community with Award-Winning Schools, Pools, Clubhouse, Parks (Skate Park and Dog Park), Hiking and Biking Trails, Tennis Courts, Community Events and Close to Shopping and Dining!