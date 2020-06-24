All apartments in Ladera Ranch
16 Alcott Street
Last updated June 27 2019 at 10:51 AM

16 Alcott Street

16 Alcott Street · No Longer Available
Location

16 Alcott Street, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Terramor Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
This beautiful home is located on a quiet interior streets of Ladera Ranch in the desirable community of Walden Park. This outstanding family home has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, with an office/gym or playroom for the kids. Walking into the house you'll notice the fresh paint and new wood flooring throughout. A spacious kitchen and grand family room area make this the perfect home for entertaining. Upstairs you'll find 4 bedrooms, including a large master bedroom with and extra suite and fireplace. The master bath has dual vanities, separate tub, shower, water closet and walk in closet. A Jack and Jill bathroom connects two of the bedrooms, while the other room has its own full bath. The laundry room is conveniently located upstairs with its own sink. Ladera Ranch is truly an Extraordinary Community with Award-Winning Schools, Pools, Clubhouse, Parks (Skate Park and Dog Park), Hiking and Biking Trails, Tennis Courts, Community Events and Close to Shopping and Dining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Alcott Street have any available units?
16 Alcott Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 16 Alcott Street have?
Some of 16 Alcott Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Alcott Street currently offering any rent specials?
16 Alcott Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Alcott Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 16 Alcott Street is pet friendly.
Does 16 Alcott Street offer parking?
No, 16 Alcott Street does not offer parking.
Does 16 Alcott Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Alcott Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Alcott Street have a pool?
Yes, 16 Alcott Street has a pool.
Does 16 Alcott Street have accessible units?
No, 16 Alcott Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Alcott Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 Alcott Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Alcott Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Alcott Street does not have units with air conditioning.
