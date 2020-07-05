1 Red Leaf Lane

Amenities
Move In Now! Gorgeous Ladera Ranch townhome with 2 spacious bedrooms and a huge loft. Convenient end unit directly across the street from community park with views of trees, rolling hills and Saddleback Mountains. This home features beautiful plank and stone flooring, a generous chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances and white cabinetry throughout. Perfect for 2 adults, as the bedrooms are located on separate floors with a large loft on the upper level. The main floor entrance includes a laundry area that leads to the 2 car attached garage with a full driveway. The second level has views of the park and features a living room, dining area, kitchen, powder room and large master suite with mountain views. The master suite enjoys built in cabinetry for clothing, etc. and a walk-in closet along with a spa-like bath. The spacious upper bedroom looks toward the mountains and could be considered a second master suite with it's own loft. The loft is generous in size and is complete with a built in desk area and may be used as a third bedroom. Enjoy the Ladera Ranch lifestyle with all of the amenities including pools, tennis, walking paths and water park!