1 Red Leaf Lane

1 Red Leaf Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1 Red Leaf Lane, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Terramor Village

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Move In Now! Gorgeous Ladera Ranch townhome with 2 spacious bedrooms and a huge loft. Convenient end unit directly across the street from community park with views of trees, rolling hills and Saddleback Mountains. This home features beautiful plank and stone flooring, a generous chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances and white cabinetry throughout. Perfect for 2 adults, as the bedrooms are located on separate floors with a large loft on the upper level. The main floor entrance includes a laundry area that leads to the 2 car attached garage with a full driveway. The second level has views of the park and features a living room, dining area, kitchen, powder room and large master suite with mountain views. The master suite enjoys built in cabinetry for clothing, etc. and a walk-in closet along with a spa-like bath. The spacious upper bedroom looks toward the mountains and could be considered a second master suite with it's own loft. The loft is generous in size and is complete with a built in desk area and may be used as a third bedroom. Enjoy the Ladera Ranch lifestyle with all of the amenities including pools, tennis, walking paths and water park!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Red Leaf Lane have any available units?
1 Red Leaf Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 1 Red Leaf Lane have?
Some of 1 Red Leaf Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Red Leaf Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1 Red Leaf Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Red Leaf Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1 Red Leaf Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 1 Red Leaf Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1 Red Leaf Lane offers parking.
Does 1 Red Leaf Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Red Leaf Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Red Leaf Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1 Red Leaf Lane has a pool.
Does 1 Red Leaf Lane have accessible units?
No, 1 Red Leaf Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Red Leaf Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Red Leaf Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Red Leaf Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Red Leaf Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

