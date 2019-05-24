All apartments in La Mirada
Last updated May 24 2019 at 2:05 PM

13510 Mount Craig Cir

13510 Mount Craig Circle · No Longer Available
Location

13510 Mount Craig Circle, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
DETACHED TOWNHOUSE IN THE GATED COMMUNITY. BRIGHT AND AIRY SPACE WITH THE CATHEDRAL CEILING. UPGRADED GRANITE COUNTER AND NEW KITCHEN APPLIANCES. TWO CAR GARAGE CONNECTED TO THE KITCHEN. CLOSE FROM THE COMMUNITY SWIMMING POOL.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13510 Mount Craig Cir have any available units?
13510 Mount Craig Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
What amenities does 13510 Mount Craig Cir have?
Some of 13510 Mount Craig Cir's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13510 Mount Craig Cir currently offering any rent specials?
13510 Mount Craig Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13510 Mount Craig Cir pet-friendly?
No, 13510 Mount Craig Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mirada.
Does 13510 Mount Craig Cir offer parking?
Yes, 13510 Mount Craig Cir offers parking.
Does 13510 Mount Craig Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13510 Mount Craig Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13510 Mount Craig Cir have a pool?
Yes, 13510 Mount Craig Cir has a pool.
Does 13510 Mount Craig Cir have accessible units?
No, 13510 Mount Craig Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 13510 Mount Craig Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 13510 Mount Craig Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13510 Mount Craig Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 13510 Mount Craig Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
