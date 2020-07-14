All apartments in La Mesa
Central Park La Mesa
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

Central Park La Mesa

5636 Amaya Dr · (619) 345-5698
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5636 Amaya Dr, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 054 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 602 sqft

Unit 108 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 598 sqft

Unit 107 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 598 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 210 · Avail. Aug 21

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 962 sqft

Unit 173 · Avail. Aug 16

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 947 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Central Park La Mesa.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
extra storage
furnished
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
carport
playground
24hr maintenance
bike storage
media room
pet friendly
Absolute peace comes from knowing that you are at home amid the rich amenities San Diego has to offer. This is life at Central Park La Mesa - a private, resort-like collection of condominium homes just minutes from Grossmont Center, Old Town, downtown San Diego, SDSU and the beach. Seven different floor plans, complete with generous patios, balconies, abundant storage, in-home washer/dryer, fireplaces and spacious kitchens all beneath vaulted ceilings. Central Park La Mesa is pet-friendly and scenic. Relax here by strolling our tree-lined pathways, take advantage of the private resident only access to Northmont Park or walk across the street to the trolley depot and take a short ride to downtown San Diego!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per unit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 pet deposit for each animal
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50
restrictions: Aggressive breeds;
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Central Park La Mesa have any available units?
Central Park La Mesa has 9 units available starting at $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does Central Park La Mesa have?
Some of Central Park La Mesa's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Central Park La Mesa currently offering any rent specials?
Central Park La Mesa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Central Park La Mesa pet-friendly?
Yes, Central Park La Mesa is pet friendly.
Does Central Park La Mesa offer parking?
Yes, Central Park La Mesa offers parking.
Does Central Park La Mesa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Central Park La Mesa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Central Park La Mesa have a pool?
Yes, Central Park La Mesa has a pool.
Does Central Park La Mesa have accessible units?
No, Central Park La Mesa does not have accessible units.
Does Central Park La Mesa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Central Park La Mesa has units with dishwashers.
