Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel carpet extra storage furnished granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed carport playground 24hr maintenance bike storage media room pet friendly

Absolute peace comes from knowing that you are at home amid the rich amenities San Diego has to offer. This is life at Central Park La Mesa - a private, resort-like collection of condominium homes just minutes from Grossmont Center, Old Town, downtown San Diego, SDSU and the beach. Seven different floor plans, complete with generous patios, balconies, abundant storage, in-home washer/dryer, fireplaces and spacious kitchens all beneath vaulted ceilings. Central Park La Mesa is pet-friendly and scenic. Relax here by strolling our tree-lined pathways, take advantage of the private resident only access to Northmont Park or walk across the street to the trolley depot and take a short ride to downtown San Diego!