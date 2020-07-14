Amenities
Absolute peace comes from knowing that you are at home amid the rich amenities San Diego has to offer. This is life at Central Park La Mesa - a private, resort-like collection of condominium homes just minutes from Grossmont Center, Old Town, downtown San Diego, SDSU and the beach. Seven different floor plans, complete with generous patios, balconies, abundant storage, in-home washer/dryer, fireplaces and spacious kitchens all beneath vaulted ceilings. Central Park La Mesa is pet-friendly and scenic. Relax here by strolling our tree-lined pathways, take advantage of the private resident only access to Northmont Park or walk across the street to the trolley depot and take a short ride to downtown San Diego!