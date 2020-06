Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Distinguished single story home on corner lot across from Northmont Elementary. This residence welcomes you with a bright and open living area. Enjoy large windows, ceiling fans throughout and an exceptional back yard oasis. Cool breezes pass through the covered patio overlooking the fully fenced yard with a gate and pad for boat or RV parking. 2 car garage with washer/ dryer hook ups. $100 rent discount for active duty military.