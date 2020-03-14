All apartments in La Mesa
Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:45 AM

8961 Jefferson Avenue

8961 Jefferson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8961 Jefferson Avenue, La Mesa, CA 91941
La Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Adorable Fully Remodeled Home with a large yard, garage and workshop! - You will love calling this newly remodeled two-bedroom house in the heart of La Mesa your home!

Featuring brand new plush carpet throughout and porcelain tile in the kitchen and bathroom as well as custom curtains to every window. Entering you will notice a very large living room with big brand new picture windows. To the left through the hallway are the two bedrooms both including multiple windows, great lighting, and sizable closets. They are separated by the full hallway bathroom with a beautiful custom wood vanity and dazzling shower/tub.

Just off the living room is the additional family room/den area. To the right of the living room is the traditional dining area with a ceiling fan and direct access to the kitchen. The gorgeous kitchen has all brand new stainless steel appliances, brand new snow white cabinetry, stunning countertops and, a subway backsplash!

The laundry room has washer/dryer hookups and a full bathroom with a standalone tiled shower. Through the back door will lead you out to the large backyard with access to your garage and workshop. There is also a covered patio area for shade during those beautiful sunny days!

With approval, this home is pet-friendly with an additional deposit, however, please note this yard is not fully fenced in.
You are within close distance to many restaurants, shops, freeways, and Downtown La Mesa! Call today this one won't last long!

(RLNE5123199)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8961 Jefferson Avenue have any available units?
8961 Jefferson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8961 Jefferson Avenue have?
Some of 8961 Jefferson Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8961 Jefferson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8961 Jefferson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8961 Jefferson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8961 Jefferson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8961 Jefferson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8961 Jefferson Avenue offers parking.
Does 8961 Jefferson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8961 Jefferson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8961 Jefferson Avenue have a pool?
No, 8961 Jefferson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8961 Jefferson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8961 Jefferson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8961 Jefferson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8961 Jefferson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
