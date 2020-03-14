8961 Jefferson Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Adorable Fully Remodeled Home with a large yard, garage and workshop! - You will love calling this newly remodeled two-bedroom house in the heart of La Mesa your home!



Featuring brand new plush carpet throughout and porcelain tile in the kitchen and bathroom as well as custom curtains to every window. Entering you will notice a very large living room with big brand new picture windows. To the left through the hallway are the two bedrooms both including multiple windows, great lighting, and sizable closets. They are separated by the full hallway bathroom with a beautiful custom wood vanity and dazzling shower/tub.



Just off the living room is the additional family room/den area. To the right of the living room is the traditional dining area with a ceiling fan and direct access to the kitchen. The gorgeous kitchen has all brand new stainless steel appliances, brand new snow white cabinetry, stunning countertops and, a subway backsplash!



The laundry room has washer/dryer hookups and a full bathroom with a standalone tiled shower. Through the back door will lead you out to the large backyard with access to your garage and workshop. There is also a covered patio area for shade during those beautiful sunny days!



With approval, this home is pet-friendly with an additional deposit, however, please note this yard is not fully fenced in.

You are within close distance to many restaurants, shops, freeways, and Downtown La Mesa! Call today this one won't last long!



(RLNE5123199)