Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:14 AM

8740 Elden St

8740 Elden St · No Longer Available
Location

8740 Elden St, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Single Story Home 3 bedroom + Bonus room & Pool - Single Story Home located in La Mesa. Property located near shopping, dining and the 125 freeway.

This home has new exterior and interior paint, new ceramic flooring throughout giving this an open and bright layout, the kitchen has a gas stove, refrigerator (as is) and garbage disposal.

There is a family room, ground heating, upgraded bathrooms, washer and dryer in unit (as is), fenced backyard with a patio, pool and spa. Low maintenance yard. Pool service included.

Rental insurance required upon move in. Pet okay on approval with an additional deposit required. No Smoking.

Lease

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

(RLNE5144465)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8740 Elden St have any available units?
8740 Elden St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8740 Elden St have?
Some of 8740 Elden St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8740 Elden St currently offering any rent specials?
8740 Elden St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8740 Elden St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8740 Elden St is pet friendly.
Does 8740 Elden St offer parking?
No, 8740 Elden St does not offer parking.
Does 8740 Elden St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8740 Elden St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8740 Elden St have a pool?
Yes, 8740 Elden St has a pool.
Does 8740 Elden St have accessible units?
No, 8740 Elden St does not have accessible units.
Does 8740 Elden St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8740 Elden St does not have units with dishwashers.
