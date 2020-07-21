8740 Elden St

Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Single Story Home 3 bedroom + Bonus room & Pool - Single Story Home located in La Mesa. Property located near shopping, dining and the 125 freeway.



This home has new exterior and interior paint, new ceramic flooring throughout giving this an open and bright layout, the kitchen has a gas stove, refrigerator (as is) and garbage disposal.



There is a family room, ground heating, upgraded bathrooms, washer and dryer in unit (as is), fenced backyard with a patio, pool and spa. Low maintenance yard. Pool service included.



Rental insurance required upon move in. Pet okay on approval with an additional deposit required. No Smoking.



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



