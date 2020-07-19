All apartments in La Mesa
8485 Abilene Terrace

8485 Abilene Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

8485 Abilene Terrace, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy 2 bed 1bath Home Available! Huge backyard, beautifully Upgraded - Charming and Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath Home Available now! This home is beautifully lit with plenty of natural sunlight. Warm up next to the Fireplace in the living room, which looks out to the Huge backyard, This home offers a Living room and family room, 2 bedrooms and a gorgeously remodeled bathroom. Open kitchen with Appliances included! Refrigerator, Range, Oven, Dishwahser, Washer/Dryer
Pets are welcome for an additional deposit. No attack breeds. Renters insurance is required to rent with our company. All utilities are the tenants responsibility. You must have an income of at least 2 1/2 times the rent with NO bankruptcies, and NO evictions. Please contact Barbara at 619-569-0615 for more information and to take your own personal tour of this great home. Have a great day!

(RLNE4768396)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8485 Abilene Terrace have any available units?
8485 Abilene Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8485 Abilene Terrace have?
Some of 8485 Abilene Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8485 Abilene Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
8485 Abilene Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8485 Abilene Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 8485 Abilene Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 8485 Abilene Terrace offer parking?
No, 8485 Abilene Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 8485 Abilene Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8485 Abilene Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8485 Abilene Terrace have a pool?
No, 8485 Abilene Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 8485 Abilene Terrace have accessible units?
No, 8485 Abilene Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 8485 Abilene Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 8485 Abilene Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
