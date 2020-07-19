8485 Abilene Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy 2 bed 1bath Home Available! Huge backyard, beautifully Upgraded - Charming and Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath Home Available now! This home is beautifully lit with plenty of natural sunlight. Warm up next to the Fireplace in the living room, which looks out to the Huge backyard, This home offers a Living room and family room, 2 bedrooms and a gorgeously remodeled bathroom. Open kitchen with Appliances included! Refrigerator, Range, Oven, Dishwahser, Washer/Dryer

Pets are welcome for an additional deposit. No attack breeds. Renters insurance is required to rent with our company. All utilities are the tenants responsibility. You must have an income of at least 2 1/2 times the rent with NO bankruptcies, and NO evictions. Please contact Barbara at 619-569-0615 for more information and to take your own personal tour of this great home. Have a great day!



(RLNE4768396)