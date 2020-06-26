Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated extra storage

8341 University Ave. Available 06/17/19 La Mesa Cottage Home 2Bed 2Ba Duplex - * Hardwood Floors

* Fully Removated

* Amazing Location

* Front Yard

* Private

* Washer and Dryer Hook-ups

* Spacious Rooms with lots of Storage



Quaint and bright this home is a duplex that is walking distance to the La Mesa Village District and has been tastefully renovated with new paint and hardwood floors throughout. Well appointed kitchen with laundry room and separate family room and dining room. Large spacious bedrooms with mirror closet doors, extra storage closets and bathroom.



Central location walk to the Village, close to schools, shopping and freeway. Tenant pays all utilities. One year lease .One small pet under 25 lbs with owner approval and additional deposit. No aggressive breed dogs or pit bulls. All residents required to have Renters Insurance. Please check our website for Tenant Rental Criteria



Professionally managed by SDRentpros- McDade Realty Group DRE#01247165

Email sdrentprosleasing@gmail.com or call 888 448-8364 for showing or more info.



(RLNE4922141)