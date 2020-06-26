All apartments in La Mesa
La Mesa, CA
8341 University Ave.
8341 University Ave.

8341 University Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8341 University Avenue, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
8341 University Ave. Available 06/17/19 La Mesa Cottage Home 2Bed 2Ba Duplex - * Hardwood Floors
* Fully Removated
* Amazing Location
* Front Yard
* Private
* Washer and Dryer Hook-ups
* Spacious Rooms with lots of Storage

Quaint and bright this home is a duplex that is walking distance to the La Mesa Village District and has been tastefully renovated with new paint and hardwood floors throughout. Well appointed kitchen with laundry room and separate family room and dining room. Large spacious bedrooms with mirror closet doors, extra storage closets and bathroom.

Central location walk to the Village, close to schools, shopping and freeway. Tenant pays all utilities. One year lease .One small pet under 25 lbs with owner approval and additional deposit. No aggressive breed dogs or pit bulls. All residents required to have Renters Insurance. Please check our website for Tenant Rental Criteria

Professionally managed by SDRentpros- McDade Realty Group DRE#01247165
Email sdrentprosleasing@gmail.com or call 888 448-8364 for showing or more info.

(RLNE4922141)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8341 University Ave. have any available units?
8341 University Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8341 University Ave. have?
Some of 8341 University Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8341 University Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
8341 University Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8341 University Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8341 University Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 8341 University Ave. offer parking?
No, 8341 University Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 8341 University Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8341 University Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8341 University Ave. have a pool?
No, 8341 University Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 8341 University Ave. have accessible units?
No, 8341 University Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 8341 University Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8341 University Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
