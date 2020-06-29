8323 Fresno Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning ceiling fan

1 Bed/1 Bath Single Story Duplex in La Mesa - Single story duplex located in La Mesa. Centrally located near The Village close to shopping, dining, Sprouts and the Trolley station.



This studio has vinyl and tile flooring throughout. The kitchen comes with a gas stove, refrigerator, garbage disposal and microwave.



The unit has wall air conditioning, wall heating and a ceiling fan. Bedroom has a spacious walk in closet. No laundry facility on site. There is a fenced backyard with a patio. The owner will give the tenant a credit of $150 for all utilities anything over that amount will be the tenants responsibility to pay.



Rental insurance required upon move in. Water, trash, electricity, gas and sewer up to $150 paid by owner. Small pet okay on approval (under 30 lbs.) Sorry no smoking.



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



