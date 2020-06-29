All apartments in La Mesa
8323 Fresno Ave
Last updated December 7 2019 at 12:19 PM

8323 Fresno Ave

8323 Fresno Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8323 Fresno Avenue, La Mesa, CA 91941
La Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 Bed/1 Bath Single Story Duplex in La Mesa - Single story duplex located in La Mesa. Centrally located near The Village close to shopping, dining, Sprouts and the Trolley station.

This studio has vinyl and tile flooring throughout. The kitchen comes with a gas stove, refrigerator, garbage disposal and microwave.

The unit has wall air conditioning, wall heating and a ceiling fan. Bedroom has a spacious walk in closet. No laundry facility on site. There is a fenced backyard with a patio. The owner will give the tenant a credit of $150 for all utilities anything over that amount will be the tenants responsibility to pay.

Rental insurance required upon move in. Water, trash, electricity, gas and sewer up to $150 paid by owner. Small pet okay on approval (under 30 lbs.) Sorry no smoking.

Lease

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

(RLNE5321916)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

