8203 Orchard Ave.

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Located just minutes from downtown La Mesa, this 2br 1ba home is ready for it's next resident! With recently refinished hardwood floors throughout, it is sure to impress. The home comes with a detached 1 car garage and a small driveway in addition to plenty of street parking. The kitchen comes with all appliances included (refrigerator, gas stove/oven, dishwasher, microwave) and plenty of cabinet space. Out back you'll find a large fenced yard, perfect for summer BBQ's, and 2 sheds for storage. In between the home and the garage is a small covered patio. In the garage, washer and gas dryer hookups are available for your use. Sorry, pets will not be considered. The home is move in ready so don't miss out - give us a call TODAY!