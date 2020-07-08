All apartments in La Mesa
8203 Orchard Ave.

Location

8203 Orchard Avenue, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
Located just minutes from downtown La Mesa, this 2br 1ba home is ready for it's next resident! With recently refinished hardwood floors throughout, it is sure to impress. The home comes with a detached 1 car garage and a small driveway in addition to plenty of street parking. The kitchen comes with all appliances included (refrigerator, gas stove/oven, dishwasher, microwave) and plenty of cabinet space. Out back you'll find a large fenced yard, perfect for summer BBQ's, and 2 sheds for storage. In between the home and the garage is a small covered patio. In the garage, washer and gas dryer hookups are available for your use. Sorry, pets will not be considered. The home is move in ready so don't miss out - give us a call TODAY! 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8203 Orchard Ave. have any available units?
8203 Orchard Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8203 Orchard Ave. have?
Some of 8203 Orchard Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8203 Orchard Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
8203 Orchard Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8203 Orchard Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8203 Orchard Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 8203 Orchard Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 8203 Orchard Ave. offers parking.
Does 8203 Orchard Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8203 Orchard Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8203 Orchard Ave. have a pool?
No, 8203 Orchard Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 8203 Orchard Ave. have accessible units?
No, 8203 Orchard Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 8203 Orchard Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8203 Orchard Ave. has units with dishwashers.

