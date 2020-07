Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Looking for a view? This very sweet 2 bedroom 1 bath place is the top half of a duplex with an incredibly large deck and a terrific view. It's been freshly painted, with new carpet. The kitchen and bath are updated, and a small dining area is adjacent to the kitchen. The bedrooms have large closets. Water, trash and electricity is paid. You are responsible for gas and cable. Nice La Mesa neighborhood, close to downtown. Cat considered.