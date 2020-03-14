8000 University Avenue Unit 404

Amenities

Come and see for yourself this lovely 1,050-square-foot condo unit in La Mesa, California!



This unfurnished unit has 2 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; and uncovered, assigned parking (#24, #31).



Its homey interior has tile floors in the kitchen and bathrooms and big windows with blinds. The nice, galley type kitchen is equipped with fine dark-hued wooden cabinets that have plenty of storage space; a smooth granite countertop with backsplash; and stainless-steel appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. The bedrooms are simply comfortable spaces to sleep in, with mirror fronted built-in closets. Its tidy bathrooms are furnished with a vanity, flush toilets, and a shower/tub combo enclosed in a framed sliding frosted glass panel.



Installed centralized air conditioning and electric heating serve as the units climate control.



There are a hookup, coin-operated washer and dryer available in the building.



Its exterior has a relaxing balcony---perfect for some much-needed R&R.



Pets are allowed including turtles or fish. No need for a pet deposit.



No smoking in the property.



The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: cable and electricity. Water, trash, sewage, landscaping, and HOA fees will be handled by the landlord.



Its close to the Business Center and libraries, etc.



Walk Score: 83



8000 University Avenue is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot.



Nearby parks: Porter Park, MacArthur Park, and MacArthur Park Recreation Center.



Nearby Schools:

La Mesa Arts Academy - 0.78 miles, 7/10

La Mesa Dale Elementary School - 0.67 miles, 6/10

College Preparatory Middle School - 1.01 miles, 10/10

Helix High School - 1.06 miles, 9/10



Bus lines:

1 Fashion Valley - La Mesa - 0.0 mile

852 University & 54th - Grossmont Transit Ctr - 0.1 mile

854 Grossmont Transit Ctr -- Grossmont College - 1.4 miles



Rail lines:

Orange Line El Cajon - America Plaza - 0.3 mile

No Pets Allowed



