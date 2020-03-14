8000 University Avenue Unit 404

Amenities
Come and see for yourself this lovely 1,050-square-foot condo unit in La Mesa, California!
This unfurnished unit has 2 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; and uncovered, assigned parking (#24, #31).
Its homey interior has tile floors in the kitchen and bathrooms and big windows with blinds. The nice, galley type kitchen is equipped with fine dark-hued wooden cabinets that have plenty of storage space; a smooth granite countertop with backsplash; and stainless-steel appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. The bedrooms are simply comfortable spaces to sleep in, with mirror fronted built-in closets. Its tidy bathrooms are furnished with a vanity, flush toilets, and a shower/tub combo enclosed in a framed sliding frosted glass panel.
Installed centralized air conditioning and electric heating serve as the units climate control.
There are a hookup, coin-operated washer and dryer available in the building.
Its exterior has a relaxing balcony---perfect for some much-needed R&R.
Pets are allowed including turtles or fish. No need for a pet deposit.
No smoking in the property.
The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: cable and electricity. Water, trash, sewage, landscaping, and HOA fees will be handled by the landlord.
Its close to the Business Center and libraries, etc.
Walk Score: 83
8000 University Avenue is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot.
Nearby parks: Porter Park, MacArthur Park, and MacArthur Park Recreation Center.
Nearby Schools:
La Mesa Arts Academy - 0.78 miles, 7/10
La Mesa Dale Elementary School - 0.67 miles, 6/10
College Preparatory Middle School - 1.01 miles, 10/10
Helix High School - 1.06 miles, 9/10
Bus lines:
1 Fashion Valley - La Mesa - 0.0 mile
852 University & 54th - Grossmont Transit Ctr - 0.1 mile
854 Grossmont Transit Ctr -- Grossmont College - 1.4 miles
Rail lines:
Orange Line El Cajon - America Plaza - 0.3 mile
Sycuan Green Line Santee - 12t
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5070476)