All apartments in La Mesa
Find more places like 8000 University Avenue Unit 404.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Mesa, CA
/
8000 University Avenue Unit 404
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:34 AM

8000 University Avenue Unit 404

8000 University Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8000 University Avenue, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
parking
pet friendly
Come and see for yourself this lovely 1,050-square-foot condo unit in La Mesa, California!

This unfurnished unit has 2 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; and uncovered, assigned parking (#24, #31).

Its homey interior has tile floors in the kitchen and bathrooms and big windows with blinds. The nice, galley type kitchen is equipped with fine dark-hued wooden cabinets that have plenty of storage space; a smooth granite countertop with backsplash; and stainless-steel appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. The bedrooms are simply comfortable spaces to sleep in, with mirror fronted built-in closets. Its tidy bathrooms are furnished with a vanity, flush toilets, and a shower/tub combo enclosed in a framed sliding frosted glass panel.

Installed centralized air conditioning and electric heating serve as the units climate control.

There are a hookup, coin-operated washer and dryer available in the building.

Its exterior has a relaxing balcony---perfect for some much-needed R&R.

Pets are allowed including turtles or fish. No need for a pet deposit.

No smoking in the property.

The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: cable and electricity. Water, trash, sewage, landscaping, and HOA fees will be handled by the landlord.

Its close to the Business Center and libraries, etc.

Walk Score: 83

8000 University Avenue is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot.

Nearby parks: Porter Park, MacArthur Park, and MacArthur Park Recreation Center.

Nearby Schools:
La Mesa Arts Academy - 0.78 miles, 7/10
La Mesa Dale Elementary School - 0.67 miles, 6/10
College Preparatory Middle School - 1.01 miles, 10/10
Helix High School - 1.06 miles, 9/10

Bus lines:
1 Fashion Valley - La Mesa - 0.0 mile
852 University & 54th - Grossmont Transit Ctr - 0.1 mile
854 Grossmont Transit Ctr -- Grossmont College - 1.4 miles

Rail lines:
Orange Line El Cajon - America Plaza - 0.3 mile
Sycuan Green Line Santee - 12t

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5070476)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8000 University Avenue Unit 404 have any available units?
8000 University Avenue Unit 404 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8000 University Avenue Unit 404 have?
Some of 8000 University Avenue Unit 404's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8000 University Avenue Unit 404 currently offering any rent specials?
8000 University Avenue Unit 404 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8000 University Avenue Unit 404 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8000 University Avenue Unit 404 is pet friendly.
Does 8000 University Avenue Unit 404 offer parking?
Yes, 8000 University Avenue Unit 404 offers parking.
Does 8000 University Avenue Unit 404 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8000 University Avenue Unit 404 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8000 University Avenue Unit 404 have a pool?
No, 8000 University Avenue Unit 404 does not have a pool.
Does 8000 University Avenue Unit 404 have accessible units?
No, 8000 University Avenue Unit 404 does not have accessible units.
Does 8000 University Avenue Unit 404 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8000 University Avenue Unit 404 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trolley Palm
4302 Palm Ave
La Mesa, CA 91941
Adagio
5427 Lake Murray Blvd
La Mesa, CA 91942
Seta
7346 Parkway Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Villa Capri
4508 3rd St
La Mesa, CA 91941
Shasta Lane
5560 Shasta Ln
La Mesa, CA 91942
The District
8727 Fletcher Pkwy
La Mesa, CA 91942
Central Park La Mesa
5636 Amaya Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
The Palms of La Mesa
7481 Mohawk St
La Mesa, CA 91942

Similar Pages

La Mesa 1 BedroomsLa Mesa 2 Bedrooms
La Mesa Apartments with BalconyLa Mesa Pet Friendly Places
La Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CA
Murrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Solana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College