Home
/
La Mesa, CA
/
7755 Saranac Place unit #51
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

7755 Saranac Place unit #51

7755 Saranac Place · No Longer Available
Location

7755 Saranac Place, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
tennis court
2 Bedroom-2 Bathroom Single Story Condo; 2nd floor unit in La Mesa - Single story condo; 2nd floor unit at the Fox Haven complex located in La Mesa

This condo has carpet and linoleum flooring, the kitchen comes with an electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave.

There is a family room with a wood burning fireplace. This unit has central air conditioning and forced heating. The washer and dryer are in unit available for tenants use. Balcony with views of the pool. Complex has tennis court, pool and spa.

Renters insurance is required upon move in. Water, Trash and Sewer paid by owner. All other utilities are the tenants responsibility. Pets okay on approval (under 30 lbs.) Sorry No Smoking.

Lease

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

(RLNE5516400)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7755 Saranac Place unit #51 have any available units?
7755 Saranac Place unit #51 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7755 Saranac Place unit #51 have?
Some of 7755 Saranac Place unit #51's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7755 Saranac Place unit #51 currently offering any rent specials?
7755 Saranac Place unit #51 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7755 Saranac Place unit #51 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7755 Saranac Place unit #51 is pet friendly.
Does 7755 Saranac Place unit #51 offer parking?
No, 7755 Saranac Place unit #51 does not offer parking.
Does 7755 Saranac Place unit #51 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7755 Saranac Place unit #51 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7755 Saranac Place unit #51 have a pool?
Yes, 7755 Saranac Place unit #51 has a pool.
Does 7755 Saranac Place unit #51 have accessible units?
No, 7755 Saranac Place unit #51 does not have accessible units.
Does 7755 Saranac Place unit #51 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7755 Saranac Place unit #51 has units with dishwashers.
