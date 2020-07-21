7755 Saranac Place unit #51

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool hot tub tennis court

2 Bedroom-2 Bathroom Single Story Condo; 2nd floor unit in La Mesa - Single story condo; 2nd floor unit at the Fox Haven complex located in La Mesa



This condo has carpet and linoleum flooring, the kitchen comes with an electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave.



There is a family room with a wood burning fireplace. This unit has central air conditioning and forced heating. The washer and dryer are in unit available for tenants use. Balcony with views of the pool. Complex has tennis court, pool and spa.



Renters insurance is required upon move in. Water, Trash and Sewer paid by owner. All other utilities are the tenants responsibility. Pets okay on approval (under 30 lbs.) Sorry No Smoking.



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



