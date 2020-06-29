7545 High Street

Amenities

parking air conditioning some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Cozy studio in nice La Mesa location near 94 freeway. Full size stove/oven and refrigerator included. Wall A/C unit in main room. Good size bathroom with large closet. 315 square feet. 1 parking space included. Water & trash included. Sorry no pets. No laundry on-site. $1100 Security Deposit.



**Qualifications**

$2200.00 minimum monthly income between adults (income after taxes and deductions). 650+ minimum credit score. 3 years rental history with positive references. No previous bankruptcies or evictions.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.