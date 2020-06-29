All apartments in La Mesa
Last updated May 9 2020 at 4:46 PM

7545 High Street

7545 High St · No Longer Available
Location

7545 High St, La Mesa, CA 91941
La Mesa

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Cozy studio in nice La Mesa location near 94 freeway. Full size stove/oven and refrigerator included. Wall A/C unit in main room. Good size bathroom with large closet. 315 square feet. 1 parking space included. Water & trash included. Sorry no pets. No laundry on-site. $1100 Security Deposit.

**Qualifications**
$2200.00 minimum monthly income between adults (income after taxes and deductions). 650+ minimum credit score. 3 years rental history with positive references. No previous bankruptcies or evictions.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7545 High Street have any available units?
7545 High Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7545 High Street have?
Some of 7545 High Street's amenities include parking, air conditioning, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7545 High Street currently offering any rent specials?
7545 High Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7545 High Street pet-friendly?
No, 7545 High Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mesa.
Does 7545 High Street offer parking?
Yes, 7545 High Street offers parking.
Does 7545 High Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7545 High Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7545 High Street have a pool?
No, 7545 High Street does not have a pool.
Does 7545 High Street have accessible units?
No, 7545 High Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7545 High Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7545 High Street does not have units with dishwashers.

