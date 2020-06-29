7545 High Street

Amenities
Cozy studio in nice La Mesa location near 94 freeway. Full size stove/oven and refrigerator included. Wall A/C unit in main room. Good size bathroom with large closet. 315 square feet. 1 parking space included. Water & trash included. Sorry no pets. No laundry on-site. $1100 Security Deposit.
**Qualifications**
$2200.00 minimum monthly income between adults (income after taxes and deductions). 650+ minimum credit score. 3 years rental history with positive references. No previous bankruptcies or evictions.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now
