Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

7543 Eucalyptus Hill Available 05/24/19 Recently Updated in La Mesa! - This cute house is ready for you! It features:

* Wood Floors in Living Room & Bedrooms

* New Tile in Kitchen & Bath

* Quartz Countertops in Kitchen

* Stainless Appliances

* 2 bedrooms w/Ceiling Fans

* 1 Bath with Newly Tiled Shower/Bath, New Toilet &Vanity

* New Vinyl Windows & White Faux Wood Blinds Throughout

* Large Backyard

* Washer/Dryer Available--Tenants Responsible for Repairs if ever needed

* Back Covered Patio

* (Sorry Garage is Not Included with Rental)

* Tenants pay All Utilities & Owner Pays Landscaper

* Dog Considered --if approved- $300 pet deposit

* One Year Lease/Security Deposit Same as the Rent

* $35 Application Fee--www.thomasrealtors.net

* Call or Email to View--619-296-6343

* Agent: Tiffany Patton, Thomas Realtors, CalBRE Lic.#01800423



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4905276)