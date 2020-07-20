All apartments in La Mesa
7543 Eucalyptus Hill
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:24 AM

7543 Eucalyptus Hill

7543 Eucalyptus Hill · No Longer Available
Location

7543 Eucalyptus Hill, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
7543 Eucalyptus Hill Available 05/24/19 Recently Updated in La Mesa! - This cute house is ready for you! It features:
* Wood Floors in Living Room & Bedrooms
* New Tile in Kitchen & Bath
* Quartz Countertops in Kitchen
* Stainless Appliances
* 2 bedrooms w/Ceiling Fans
* 1 Bath with Newly Tiled Shower/Bath, New Toilet &Vanity
* New Vinyl Windows & White Faux Wood Blinds Throughout
* Large Backyard
* Washer/Dryer Available--Tenants Responsible for Repairs if ever needed
* Back Covered Patio
* (Sorry Garage is Not Included with Rental)
* Tenants pay All Utilities & Owner Pays Landscaper
* Dog Considered --if approved- $300 pet deposit
* One Year Lease/Security Deposit Same as the Rent
* $35 Application Fee--www.thomasrealtors.net
* Call or Email to View--619-296-6343
* Agent: Tiffany Patton, Thomas Realtors, CalBRE Lic.#01800423

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4905276)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7543 Eucalyptus Hill have any available units?
7543 Eucalyptus Hill doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7543 Eucalyptus Hill have?
Some of 7543 Eucalyptus Hill's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7543 Eucalyptus Hill currently offering any rent specials?
7543 Eucalyptus Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7543 Eucalyptus Hill pet-friendly?
Yes, 7543 Eucalyptus Hill is pet friendly.
Does 7543 Eucalyptus Hill offer parking?
Yes, 7543 Eucalyptus Hill offers parking.
Does 7543 Eucalyptus Hill have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7543 Eucalyptus Hill offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7543 Eucalyptus Hill have a pool?
No, 7543 Eucalyptus Hill does not have a pool.
Does 7543 Eucalyptus Hill have accessible units?
No, 7543 Eucalyptus Hill does not have accessible units.
Does 7543 Eucalyptus Hill have units with dishwashers?
No, 7543 Eucalyptus Hill does not have units with dishwashers.
