7506 Parkway Drive #109

La Mesa Parkway Point 1 Bedroom 1 Bath - Located in La Mesa, this quiet condominium community has easy access to I-8 and is close to the 70th Street Trolley Station. It is close to SDSU, Alvarado and Grossmont Hospitals. Shopping is convenient at Costco, Vons, Grossmont Center, and Trader Joe's. Hiking is nearby at Lake Murray Reservoir and Cowles Mountain in Mission Trails Regional Park. This is a 650 sq ft one bedroom unit. The condo has a built in air conditioner, radiant electric heat, refrigerator, electric stove/oven, dishwasher, disposal, and a dedicated covered parking space. It has one bathroom with tub and tile flooring. There is a large walk-in closet off the bedroom. The complex also has pool, hot tub, on site laundry facilities, and guest parking places. Pets less than 30 lbs O.K. Community has dog park
