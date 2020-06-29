All apartments in La Mesa
Find more places like 7506 Parkway Drive #109.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Mesa, CA
/
7506 Parkway Drive #109
Last updated November 23 2019 at 12:45 PM

7506 Parkway Drive #109

7506 Parkway Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7506 Parkway Drive, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
pet friendly
La Mesa Parkway Point 1 Bedroom 1 Bath - Located in La Mesa, this quiet condominium community has easy access to I-8 and is close to the 70th Street Trolley Station. It is close to SDSU, Alvarado and Grossmont Hospitals. Shopping is convenient at Costco, Vons, Grossmont Center, and Trader Joe's. Hiking is nearby at Lake Murray Reservoir and Cowles Mountain in Mission Trails Regional Park. This is a 650 sq ft one bedroom unit. The condo has a built in air conditioner, radiant electric heat, refrigerator, electric stove/oven, dishwasher, disposal, and a dedicated covered parking space. It has one bathroom with tub and tile flooring. There is a large walk-in closet off the bedroom. The complex also has pool, hot tub, on site laundry facilities, and guest parking places. Pets less than 30 lbs O.K. Community has dog park

Matt Gelinas
858-276-9922
BRE 02092651
Income Property Advisors, Inc.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3765616)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7506 Parkway Drive #109 have any available units?
7506 Parkway Drive #109 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7506 Parkway Drive #109 have?
Some of 7506 Parkway Drive #109's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7506 Parkway Drive #109 currently offering any rent specials?
7506 Parkway Drive #109 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7506 Parkway Drive #109 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7506 Parkway Drive #109 is pet friendly.
Does 7506 Parkway Drive #109 offer parking?
Yes, 7506 Parkway Drive #109 offers parking.
Does 7506 Parkway Drive #109 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7506 Parkway Drive #109 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7506 Parkway Drive #109 have a pool?
Yes, 7506 Parkway Drive #109 has a pool.
Does 7506 Parkway Drive #109 have accessible units?
No, 7506 Parkway Drive #109 does not have accessible units.
Does 7506 Parkway Drive #109 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7506 Parkway Drive #109 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trolley Palm
4302 Palm Ave
La Mesa, CA 91941
eaves La Mesa
5679 Amaya Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Seta
7346 Parkway Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Villa Capri
4508 3rd St
La Mesa, CA 91941
Shasta Lane
5560 Shasta Ln
La Mesa, CA 91942
The District
8727 Fletcher Pkwy
La Mesa, CA 91942
Central Park La Mesa
5636 Amaya Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
The Palms of La Mesa
7481 Mohawk St
La Mesa, CA 91942

Similar Pages

La Mesa 1 BedroomsLa Mesa 2 Bedrooms
La Mesa Apartments with BalconyLa Mesa Pet Friendly Places
La Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CA
Murrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Solana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College