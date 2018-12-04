All apartments in La Mesa
Home
/
La Mesa, CA
/
7502 Parkway Dr Unit 101
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:33 PM

7502 Parkway Dr Unit 101

7502 Parkway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7502 Parkway Drive, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
hot tub
2 Bdrm, 1.25 bath La Mesa Condo in Parkway Pointe Community - 2 bdrm, 1.25 bath first floor, end unit in a great complex; close to everything! Balcony overlooks beautiful landscaping. New carpet and paint throughout. Two large bedrooms with generous closets. Bathroom features spacious Jacuzzi tub. Upgraded kitchen includes electric range, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. Complex has easy freeway access and includes access to community pool and spa.
Small dog ok with approval and renters insurance and additional deposit.

Professionally managed by Keys Certified Property Management
Email FindaHome@Keys4SD.com for more information or to arrange a showing.

Apply NOW at www.Keys4SD.com

(RLNE5446777)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7502 Parkway Dr Unit 101 have any available units?
7502 Parkway Dr Unit 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7502 Parkway Dr Unit 101 have?
Some of 7502 Parkway Dr Unit 101's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7502 Parkway Dr Unit 101 currently offering any rent specials?
7502 Parkway Dr Unit 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7502 Parkway Dr Unit 101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7502 Parkway Dr Unit 101 is pet friendly.
Does 7502 Parkway Dr Unit 101 offer parking?
Yes, 7502 Parkway Dr Unit 101 offers parking.
Does 7502 Parkway Dr Unit 101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7502 Parkway Dr Unit 101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7502 Parkway Dr Unit 101 have a pool?
Yes, 7502 Parkway Dr Unit 101 has a pool.
Does 7502 Parkway Dr Unit 101 have accessible units?
No, 7502 Parkway Dr Unit 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 7502 Parkway Dr Unit 101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7502 Parkway Dr Unit 101 has units with dishwashers.

