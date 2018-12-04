7502 Parkway Dr Unit 101

Amenities
2 Bdrm, 1.25 bath La Mesa Condo in Parkway Pointe Community - 2 bdrm, 1.25 bath first floor, end unit in a great complex; close to everything! Balcony overlooks beautiful landscaping. New carpet and paint throughout. Two large bedrooms with generous closets. Bathroom features spacious Jacuzzi tub. Upgraded kitchen includes electric range, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. Complex has easy freeway access and includes access to community pool and spa.
Small dog ok with approval and renters insurance and additional deposit.
Professionally managed by Keys Certified Property Management
Email FindaHome@Keys4SD.com for more information or to arrange a showing.
Apply NOW at www.Keys4SD.com
