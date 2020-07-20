7170 Hybeth

Amenities
3bed/2bath La Mesa House $2750/mnth - This La Mesa home offers 3Bed/2Bath 1252sq/ft, detached garage and large backyard with no neighbors behind. Large lot with a very clean and well maintained home. With major freeways within minutes, this Home is close to everything! Nice neighborhood, great schools, shops, parks & much MORE!
$30 application fee, credit check, no prior evictions, no sec 8
pets ok with additional deposit
questions/view:
contact Andrew@thecondoshowroom.com
(RLNE4848283)