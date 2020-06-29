6935 1/2 Hoffman Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Cute 1Br/1Ba Remodeled Home with Huge Fenced Yard - Cute 1 bedroom/1 bathroom completed remodeled home with huge low maintenance yard. Freshly painted interior with new laminate flooring throughout. Nice efficient kitchen with lots of cabinetry and new stainless stove/oven, overhead microwave and provided refrigerator. Big living room with built in shelving. Attached laundry room with washer/dryer provided for your convenience. 2 off street assigned parking spaces provided. Conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants, parks and freeway access. Pet OK upon approval with deposit. Tenant to provide and maintain renter's insurance for duration of tenancy.



FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND OR TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING, PLEASE CONTACT DIMENSIONS IN REAL ESTATE AT (619) 440-6331.



(RLNE5260511)