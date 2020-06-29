All apartments in La Mesa
Find more places like 6935 1/2 Hoffman Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Mesa, CA
/
6935 1/2 Hoffman Avenue
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:13 PM

6935 1/2 Hoffman Avenue

6935 1/2 Hoffman Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

6935 1/2 Hoffman Ave, La Mesa, CA 91941
La Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 1Br/1Ba Remodeled Home with Huge Fenced Yard - Cute 1 bedroom/1 bathroom completed remodeled home with huge low maintenance yard. Freshly painted interior with new laminate flooring throughout. Nice efficient kitchen with lots of cabinetry and new stainless stove/oven, overhead microwave and provided refrigerator. Big living room with built in shelving. Attached laundry room with washer/dryer provided for your convenience. 2 off street assigned parking spaces provided. Conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants, parks and freeway access. Pet OK upon approval with deposit. Tenant to provide and maintain renter's insurance for duration of tenancy.

****NOTE ABOUT OUR ADS - IF THERE IS NO CONTACT INFORMATION IT IS FALSE - ALL OF OUR ADS HAVE OUR CONTACT INFORMATION****

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND OR TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING, PLEASE CONTACT DIMENSIONS IN REAL ESTATE AT (619) 440-6331.

**** ALL VOICE MAILS WILL BE RETURNED HOWEVER EMAILS MAY BE DELAYED DUE TO HIGH VOLUME. PLEASE ALLOW UP TO 24 HRS FOR ALL REPLIES ****

(RLNE5260511)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6935 1/2 Hoffman Avenue have any available units?
6935 1/2 Hoffman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6935 1/2 Hoffman Avenue have?
Some of 6935 1/2 Hoffman Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6935 1/2 Hoffman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6935 1/2 Hoffman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6935 1/2 Hoffman Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6935 1/2 Hoffman Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6935 1/2 Hoffman Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6935 1/2 Hoffman Avenue offers parking.
Does 6935 1/2 Hoffman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6935 1/2 Hoffman Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6935 1/2 Hoffman Avenue have a pool?
No, 6935 1/2 Hoffman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6935 1/2 Hoffman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6935 1/2 Hoffman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6935 1/2 Hoffman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6935 1/2 Hoffman Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elán Mesa Lofts
7491 Collins Avenue
La Mesa, CA 91942
Adagio
5427 Lake Murray Blvd
La Mesa, CA 91942
eaves La Mesa
5679 Amaya Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Seta
7346 Parkway Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Elán Avante Apartment Homes
8515 Chloe Ave
La Mesa, CA 91942
Shasta Lane
5560 Shasta Ln
La Mesa, CA 91942
Central Park La Mesa
5636 Amaya Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
The Palms of La Mesa
7481 Mohawk St
La Mesa, CA 91942

Similar Pages

La Mesa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLa Mesa 2 Bedroom Apartments
La Mesa Dog Friendly ApartmentsLa Mesa Pet Friendly Apartments
La Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CA
El Cajon, CATemecula, CAPoway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Rancho San Diego, CARamona, CACoronado, CABostonia, CASolana Beach, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CAFallbrook, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College