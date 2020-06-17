All apartments in La Mesa
Find more places like 6784 Alamo Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Mesa, CA
/
6784 Alamo Way
Last updated April 9 2020 at 12:19 PM

6784 Alamo Way

6784 Alamo Way · (619) 464-6444
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
La Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6784 Alamo Way, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 6784 Alamo Way · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 480 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
parking
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Quaint Studio Apartment in La Mesa - Quaint single story studio located in La Mesa. Property within minutes to shopping, dining and freeway access.

This studio has tile flooring throughout, the kitchen has an electric stove, refrigerator, garbage disposal and microwave.

The property has wall heating and wall air conditioning. No laundry facility on site. Fenced front yard, gardener service provided and 2-off street parking space.

Rental Insurance required upon move in. Trash, and Sewer Paid. Sorry No Pets and No Smoking allowed.

Lease

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5480474)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6784 Alamo Way have any available units?
6784 Alamo Way has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6784 Alamo Way have?
Some of 6784 Alamo Way's amenities include garbage disposal, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6784 Alamo Way currently offering any rent specials?
6784 Alamo Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6784 Alamo Way pet-friendly?
No, 6784 Alamo Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mesa.
Does 6784 Alamo Way offer parking?
Yes, 6784 Alamo Way does offer parking.
Does 6784 Alamo Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6784 Alamo Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6784 Alamo Way have a pool?
No, 6784 Alamo Way does not have a pool.
Does 6784 Alamo Way have accessible units?
No, 6784 Alamo Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6784 Alamo Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6784 Alamo Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6784 Alamo Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Trolley Palm
4302 Palm Ave
La Mesa, CA 91941
Adagio
5427 Lake Murray Blvd
La Mesa, CA 91942
Cove La Mesa
7400 Parkway Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
eaves La Mesa
5679 Amaya Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Seta
7346 Parkway Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Shasta Lane
5560 Shasta Ln
La Mesa, CA 91942
Central Park La Mesa
5636 Amaya Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
The Palms of La Mesa
7481 Mohawk St
La Mesa, CA 91942

Similar Pages

La Mesa 1 BedroomsLa Mesa 2 Bedrooms
La Mesa Apartments with BalconyLa Mesa Pet Friendly Places
La Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CA
Murrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Solana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity