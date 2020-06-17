6784 Alamo Way

Amenities

Quaint Studio Apartment in La Mesa - Quaint single story studio located in La Mesa. Property within minutes to shopping, dining and freeway access.



This studio has tile flooring throughout, the kitchen has an electric stove, refrigerator, garbage disposal and microwave.



The property has wall heating and wall air conditioning. No laundry facility on site. Fenced front yard, gardener service provided and 2-off street parking space.



Rental Insurance required upon move in. Trash, and Sewer Paid. Sorry No Pets and No Smoking allowed.



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



