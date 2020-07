Amenities

pet friendly garage

Single Family Home for rent in La Mesa! - Charming single story home for rent! All appliances included. Attached two car garage or parking plus extra parking on long drive way. Great location! Tenant responsible for all utilities. Pet allowed with an additional $500 pet deposit. Available for move-in early November.



Non smoking please.



