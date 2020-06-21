Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly pool fireplace

JUST REDUCED! 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, Fireplace, Pool, Detached Poolroom. MUST SEE!!! - 6095 Avenorra Ave. is located in La Mesa. This single-family home features; 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, large open kitchen with fridge, stove, oven, microwave, and a dishwasher. There are hardwood floors through most of the house. The backyard is private with a nice size pool. Adjacent to the pool is a large, detached poolroom with washer/dryer hookups. The owner does not want any pets. The deposit is equal to one months' rent ($2695.00). If you are interested in viewing this property, contact Cam @ 858-231-0004.



