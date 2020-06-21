All apartments in La Mesa
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

6095 Avenorra Ave.

6095 Avenorra Drive · (858) 231-0004
Location

6095 Avenorra Drive, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6095 Avenorra Ave. · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
JUST REDUCED! 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, Fireplace, Pool, Detached Poolroom. MUST SEE!!! - 6095 Avenorra Ave. is located in La Mesa. This single-family home features; 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, large open kitchen with fridge, stove, oven, microwave, and a dishwasher. There are hardwood floors through most of the house. The backyard is private with a nice size pool. Adjacent to the pool is a large, detached poolroom with washer/dryer hookups. The owner does not want any pets. The deposit is equal to one months' rent ($2695.00). If you are interested in viewing this property, contact Cam @ 858-231-0004.

(RLNE5820991)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6095 Avenorra Ave. have any available units?
6095 Avenorra Ave. has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6095 Avenorra Ave. have?
Some of 6095 Avenorra Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6095 Avenorra Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
6095 Avenorra Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6095 Avenorra Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6095 Avenorra Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 6095 Avenorra Ave. offer parking?
No, 6095 Avenorra Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 6095 Avenorra Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6095 Avenorra Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6095 Avenorra Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 6095 Avenorra Ave. has a pool.
Does 6095 Avenorra Ave. have accessible units?
No, 6095 Avenorra Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 6095 Avenorra Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6095 Avenorra Ave. has units with dishwashers.
