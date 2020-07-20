Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage carpet range

6061 Severin Dr Available 08/01/19 Single Story Duplex, ground floor unit; Water/Trash/Sewer Paid - Single Story Duplex; ground floor unit in La Mesa. Close to parks, schools and trolley.



This duplex has carpet and vinyl flooring, the kitchen comes with a gas stove and refrigerator.



There is wall heating, washer and dryer hook-ups, large private fenced yard (lawn mower, edger, etc provided for maintenance), deck and 1-car garage (detached).



Rental insurance required upon move in. Water, Trash and Sewer Paid. Pet okay one approval, No Smoking.



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



