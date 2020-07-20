All apartments in La Mesa
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

6061 Severin Dr

6061 Severin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6061 Severin Drive, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6061 Severin Dr Available 08/01/19 Single Story Duplex, ground floor unit; Water/Trash/Sewer Paid - Single Story Duplex; ground floor unit in La Mesa. Close to parks, schools and trolley.

This duplex has carpet and vinyl flooring, the kitchen comes with a gas stove and refrigerator.

There is wall heating, washer and dryer hook-ups, large private fenced yard (lawn mower, edger, etc provided for maintenance), deck and 1-car garage (detached).

Rental insurance required upon move in. Water, Trash and Sewer Paid. Pet okay one approval, No Smoking.

Lease

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

(RLNE5034047)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6061 Severin Dr have any available units?
6061 Severin Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6061 Severin Dr have?
Some of 6061 Severin Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6061 Severin Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6061 Severin Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6061 Severin Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6061 Severin Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6061 Severin Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6061 Severin Dr offers parking.
Does 6061 Severin Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6061 Severin Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6061 Severin Dr have a pool?
No, 6061 Severin Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6061 Severin Dr have accessible units?
No, 6061 Severin Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6061 Severin Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6061 Severin Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
