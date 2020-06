Amenities

Located in a wonderful La Mesa neighborhood, this 2Br 1Ba duplex unit will be available early February! The unit features an attached garage and large fenced yard. The kitchen comes equipped with a gas stove & refrigerator. For your comfort, the unit comes with a wall AC & gas wall heater. Sorry, pets will not be considered. With such a great location this unit will not be vacant long give us a call today!