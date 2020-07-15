Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool

5931 Howell Drive #15 Available 08/05/20 Gorgeously Renovated 1444sqft 3bd/2.5ba townhome in La Mesa - Multiple Applications Received



Come see this gorgeously renovated 2 story townhome. The first level consist of the spacious living room with hardwood flooring and and two sliders out to a large patio. The kitchen has been tastefully renovated with stainless steel Samsung appliances and Quartz countertops. You also have a downstairs bathroom for your guest to use. Upstairs are all 3 spacious bedrooms. All rooms have hardwood or tile flooring, there is NO CARPET. The master bedroom is very large with a connect bathroom that was renovated with a tile surround, new bath, and vanity. The other full bath upstairs bathroom was done with the same design. All of these great finishes exists in a townhome that is apart a parklike community complete with a sparkling pool. Hurry this won't last!



Pets allowed with restrictions and additional $50/month pet rent per pet. Tenant pays all utilities except; water, sewer, and trash.



***Please not that due to Covid-19 in person showings only allowed with fully approved application(s), please inquire for a 3D virtual walkthrough link***



Cabrillo Properties

DRE#02066091

1455 Frazee Rd Suite 500

San Diego, CA 92108

619-832-0172

Leasing@CabrilloProperties.com



