La Mesa, CA
5931 Howell Drive #15
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:10 PM

5931 Howell Drive #15

5931 Howell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5931 Howell Drive, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
5931 Howell Drive #15 Available 08/05/20 Gorgeously Renovated 1444sqft 3bd/2.5ba townhome in La Mesa - Multiple Applications Received

Come see this gorgeously renovated 2 story townhome. The first level consist of the spacious living room with hardwood flooring and and two sliders out to a large patio. The kitchen has been tastefully renovated with stainless steel Samsung appliances and Quartz countertops. You also have a downstairs bathroom for your guest to use. Upstairs are all 3 spacious bedrooms. All rooms have hardwood or tile flooring, there is NO CARPET. The master bedroom is very large with a connect bathroom that was renovated with a tile surround, new bath, and vanity. The other full bath upstairs bathroom was done with the same design. All of these great finishes exists in a townhome that is apart a parklike community complete with a sparkling pool. Hurry this won't last!

Pets allowed with restrictions and additional $50/month pet rent per pet. Tenant pays all utilities except; water, sewer, and trash.

***Please not that due to Covid-19 in person showings only allowed with fully approved application(s), please inquire for a 3D virtual walkthrough link***

Cabrillo Properties
DRE#02066091
1455 Frazee Rd Suite 500
San Diego, CA 92108
619-832-0172
Leasing@CabrilloProperties.com

(RLNE5889363)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5931 Howell Drive #15 have any available units?
5931 Howell Drive #15 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5931 Howell Drive #15 have?
Some of 5931 Howell Drive #15's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5931 Howell Drive #15 currently offering any rent specials?
5931 Howell Drive #15 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5931 Howell Drive #15 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5931 Howell Drive #15 is pet friendly.
Does 5931 Howell Drive #15 offer parking?
No, 5931 Howell Drive #15 does not offer parking.
Does 5931 Howell Drive #15 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5931 Howell Drive #15 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5931 Howell Drive #15 have a pool?
Yes, 5931 Howell Drive #15 has a pool.
Does 5931 Howell Drive #15 have accessible units?
No, 5931 Howell Drive #15 does not have accessible units.
Does 5931 Howell Drive #15 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5931 Howell Drive #15 does not have units with dishwashers.
