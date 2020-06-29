All apartments in La Mesa
5755 Kelton Ave
Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:30 PM

5755 Kelton Ave

5755 Kelton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5755 Kelton Avenue, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 3 Bedroom House in La Mesa! - 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom Single Family House. Open layout with Nice Hardwood/tile floors throughout, updated bathrooms. Close to Schools, Shopping, Restaurants, Park, and Freeway.

KITCHEN FEATURES: Oven, Stove, Refrigerator, Garbage Disposal, and Dishwasher.

UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES: Hardwood/Tile Flooring, Dual Pane Windows, Central Heat and A/C. Extra storage shed plus 2 Car Garage with lots of extra storage space. Large backyard. Pet okay on approval. No Smoking.

Lease

PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 452-1282 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount
Credit = FICO scores 650+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Good Rental References

GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS!! Complete and submit your application online. Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older. Bring copies of your current pay stubs and $35 per application (cash or money orders only) to your viewing appointment.

Visit www.realtybyjd.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

(RLNE5171719)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5755 Kelton Ave have any available units?
5755 Kelton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5755 Kelton Ave have?
Some of 5755 Kelton Ave's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5755 Kelton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5755 Kelton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5755 Kelton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5755 Kelton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5755 Kelton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5755 Kelton Ave offers parking.
Does 5755 Kelton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5755 Kelton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5755 Kelton Ave have a pool?
No, 5755 Kelton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5755 Kelton Ave have accessible units?
No, 5755 Kelton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5755 Kelton Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5755 Kelton Ave has units with dishwashers.

