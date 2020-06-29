5755 Kelton Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming 3 Bedroom House in La Mesa! - 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom Single Family House. Open layout with Nice Hardwood/tile floors throughout, updated bathrooms. Close to Schools, Shopping, Restaurants, Park, and Freeway.



KITCHEN FEATURES: Oven, Stove, Refrigerator, Garbage Disposal, and Dishwasher.



UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES: Hardwood/Tile Flooring, Dual Pane Windows, Central Heat and A/C. Extra storage shed plus 2 Car Garage with lots of extra storage space. Large backyard. Pet okay on approval. No Smoking.



PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 452-1282 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount

Credit = FICO scores 650+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Good Rental References



GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS!! Complete and submit your application online. Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older. Bring copies of your current pay stubs and $35 per application (cash or money orders only) to your viewing appointment.



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



