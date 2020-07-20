All apartments in La Mesa
Find more places like 5675 Wendi Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Mesa, CA
/
5675 Wendi Street
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:44 AM

5675 Wendi Street

5675 Wendi Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5675 Wendi Street, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully Remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in La Mesa - This newly remodeled home sits in a very desirable La Mesa neighborhood just minutes away from shopping, dining, schools, and major transportation routes.

The home has been equipped with new flooring throughout, new vanities and fixtures in the bathrooms, to include a newly tiled shower enclosure and new fitted tub in the guest bathroom. The home has been freshly painted and the entire kitchen has been remodeled to include stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and new cabinets.

The backyard is a perfect oasis for kids to play and explore or for adults to relax. A brand new awning has been constructed for shade, green vegetation and stone tile retaining walls accent the landscape. The yard is also fully fenced in and perfect for pets. Yard service is included in the rental price.

The home also comes with a detached garage perfect for storage or parking. Inside the garage are gas washer and dryer hookups and a workbench.

The school district is la mesa/ spring valley and both Grossmont Community and SDSU are a short drive.

This is a pet friendly property with breed restrictions and a $700 per pet additional deposit. To be eligible to rent from our company you must have good standing credit, make 2.5 times the rental price, and have NO evictions.

Call Tyson to schedule a personal tour at 619-847-4178.

(RLNE4913686)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5675 Wendi Street have any available units?
5675 Wendi Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5675 Wendi Street have?
Some of 5675 Wendi Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5675 Wendi Street currently offering any rent specials?
5675 Wendi Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5675 Wendi Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5675 Wendi Street is pet friendly.
Does 5675 Wendi Street offer parking?
Yes, 5675 Wendi Street offers parking.
Does 5675 Wendi Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5675 Wendi Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5675 Wendi Street have a pool?
No, 5675 Wendi Street does not have a pool.
Does 5675 Wendi Street have accessible units?
No, 5675 Wendi Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5675 Wendi Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5675 Wendi Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Echo Pointe
4300 Echo Ct
La Mesa, CA 91941
Elán Mesa Lofts
7491 Collins Avenue
La Mesa, CA 91942
Trolley Palm
4302 Palm Ave
La Mesa, CA 91941
Adagio
5427 Lake Murray Blvd
La Mesa, CA 91942
Cove La Mesa
7400 Parkway Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Elán Avante Apartment Homes
8515 Chloe Ave
La Mesa, CA 91942
Shasta Lane
5560 Shasta Ln
La Mesa, CA 91942
The Palms of La Mesa
7481 Mohawk St
La Mesa, CA 91942

Similar Pages

La Mesa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLa Mesa 2 Bedroom Apartments
La Mesa Dog Friendly ApartmentsLa Mesa Pet Friendly Apartments
La Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CA
El Cajon, CATemecula, CAPoway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Rancho San Diego, CARamona, CACoronado, CABostonia, CASolana Beach, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CAFallbrook, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College