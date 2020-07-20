5675 Wendi Street

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautifully Remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in La Mesa - This newly remodeled home sits in a very desirable La Mesa neighborhood just minutes away from shopping, dining, schools, and major transportation routes.



The home has been equipped with new flooring throughout, new vanities and fixtures in the bathrooms, to include a newly tiled shower enclosure and new fitted tub in the guest bathroom. The home has been freshly painted and the entire kitchen has been remodeled to include stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and new cabinets.



The backyard is a perfect oasis for kids to play and explore or for adults to relax. A brand new awning has been constructed for shade, green vegetation and stone tile retaining walls accent the landscape. The yard is also fully fenced in and perfect for pets. Yard service is included in the rental price.



The home also comes with a detached garage perfect for storage or parking. Inside the garage are gas washer and dryer hookups and a workbench.



The school district is la mesa/ spring valley and both Grossmont Community and SDSU are a short drive.



This is a pet friendly property with breed restrictions and a $700 per pet additional deposit. To be eligible to rent from our company you must have good standing credit, make 2.5 times the rental price, and have NO evictions.



Call Tyson to schedule a personal tour at 619-847-4178.



(RLNE4913686)