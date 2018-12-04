Amenities
$1995 / 3br - 1100ft2 - ** Very Nice 3br/2ba Upstairs La Mesa Apartment ** (North La Mesa) - 5630 Jackson Dr, La Mesa
Available Now
Contact Paz - show contact info
This large 3-bedroom, 2-bath apartment is located in a well maintained, 23-unit complex that is north of I-8 in one of the nicest sections of La Mesa, which is one of the nicest suburbs in San Diego.
? large master bedroom and two other large bedrooms, all with large closets
? fireplace, air conditioner, energy efficient appliances
? swimming pool and heated spa
? on site laundry room
? residents-only parking lot
? near Grossmont Shopping Center, Interstates 8, 94 & 125, and near the trolley station
? 5 minutes to SDSU or Grossmont College
The complex has a well-maintained swimming pool, a heated spa (in season) and convenient laundry room.
We ask for a $1000 deposit and offer a 1 year lease that converts to a month-to-month agreement at the end of the lease period.
If you would like to view the apartment just call Paz at 619-589-1950 , and we will be happy to show it to you.
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5190064)