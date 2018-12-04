All apartments in La Mesa
5630 Jackson Dr
Last updated December 1 2019 at 12:13 PM

5630 Jackson Dr

5630 Jackson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5630 Jackson Drive, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
dogs allowed
$1995 / 3br - 1100ft2 - ** Very Nice 3br/2ba Upstairs La Mesa Apartment ** (North La Mesa) - 5630 Jackson Dr, La Mesa
Available Now
Contact Paz - show contact info

This large 3-bedroom, 2-bath apartment is located in a well maintained, 23-unit complex that is north of I-8 in one of the nicest sections of La Mesa, which is one of the nicest suburbs in San Diego.

? large master bedroom and two other large bedrooms, all with large closets
? fireplace, air conditioner, energy efficient appliances
? swimming pool and heated spa
? on site laundry room
? residents-only parking lot
? near Grossmont Shopping Center, Interstates 8, 94 & 125, and near the trolley station
? 5 minutes to SDSU or Grossmont College

The complex has a well-maintained swimming pool, a heated spa (in season) and convenient laundry room.

We ask for a $1000 deposit and offer a 1 year lease that converts to a month-to-month agreement at the end of the lease period.

If you would like to view the apartment just call Paz at 619-589-1950 , and we will be happy to show it to you.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5190064)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5630 Jackson Dr have any available units?
5630 Jackson Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5630 Jackson Dr have?
Some of 5630 Jackson Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5630 Jackson Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5630 Jackson Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5630 Jackson Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5630 Jackson Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5630 Jackson Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5630 Jackson Dr offers parking.
Does 5630 Jackson Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5630 Jackson Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5630 Jackson Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5630 Jackson Dr has a pool.
Does 5630 Jackson Dr have accessible units?
No, 5630 Jackson Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5630 Jackson Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5630 Jackson Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

