$1995 / 3br - 1100ft2 - ** Very Nice 3br/2ba Upstairs La Mesa Apartment ** (North La Mesa) - 5630 Jackson Dr, La Mesa

Available Now

Contact Paz - show contact info



This large 3-bedroom, 2-bath apartment is located in a well maintained, 23-unit complex that is north of I-8 in one of the nicest sections of La Mesa, which is one of the nicest suburbs in San Diego.



? large master bedroom and two other large bedrooms, all with large closets

? fireplace, air conditioner, energy efficient appliances

? swimming pool and heated spa

? on site laundry room

? residents-only parking lot

? near Grossmont Shopping Center, Interstates 8, 94 & 125, and near the trolley station

? 5 minutes to SDSU or Grossmont College



The complex has a well-maintained swimming pool, a heated spa (in season) and convenient laundry room.



We ask for a $1000 deposit and offer a 1 year lease that converts to a month-to-month agreement at the end of the lease period.



If you would like to view the apartment just call Paz at 619-589-1950 , and we will be happy to show it to you.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5190064)