Home
/
La Mesa, CA
/
5450 Kiowa Drive #79
Last updated August 2 2019 at 10:23 AM

5450 Kiowa Drive #79

5450 Kiowa Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5450 Kiowa Dr, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5450 Kiowa Drive #79 Available 08/02/19 Beautiful, 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1 Car Garage in La Mesa! - Available first week of August! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath condo with a 1 car garage, 1 assigned space and off street parking! Approx. 1429 Sq. Ft. Relax in your own backyard patio or enjoy the community pool and playground area! Spacious kitchen, appliances include: refrigerator, stove, dishwasher & microwave. Close to Lake Murray, restaurants, stores and freeway! Pet upon approval, $250 Pet Deposit. Washer and dryer (without warranty). Tenant pays all utilities. 1 Year Lease. Please visit www.DRWGroup.biz to schedule a showing (click on available rentals) or call (619) 421-9090 Thank You!

(RLNE5040714)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5450 Kiowa Drive #79 have any available units?
5450 Kiowa Drive #79 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5450 Kiowa Drive #79 have?
Some of 5450 Kiowa Drive #79's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5450 Kiowa Drive #79 currently offering any rent specials?
5450 Kiowa Drive #79 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5450 Kiowa Drive #79 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5450 Kiowa Drive #79 is pet friendly.
Does 5450 Kiowa Drive #79 offer parking?
Yes, 5450 Kiowa Drive #79 offers parking.
Does 5450 Kiowa Drive #79 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5450 Kiowa Drive #79 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5450 Kiowa Drive #79 have a pool?
Yes, 5450 Kiowa Drive #79 has a pool.
Does 5450 Kiowa Drive #79 have accessible units?
No, 5450 Kiowa Drive #79 does not have accessible units.
Does 5450 Kiowa Drive #79 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5450 Kiowa Drive #79 has units with dishwashers.
