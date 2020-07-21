Amenities

5450 Kiowa Drive #79 Available 08/02/19 Beautiful, 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1 Car Garage in La Mesa! - Available first week of August! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath condo with a 1 car garage, 1 assigned space and off street parking! Approx. 1429 Sq. Ft. Relax in your own backyard patio or enjoy the community pool and playground area! Spacious kitchen, appliances include: refrigerator, stove, dishwasher & microwave. Close to Lake Murray, restaurants, stores and freeway! Pet upon approval, $250 Pet Deposit. Washer and dryer (without warranty). Tenant pays all utilities. 1 Year Lease. Please visit www.DRWGroup.biz to schedule a showing (click on available rentals) or call (619) 421-9090 Thank You!



(RLNE5040714)