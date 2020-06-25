All apartments in La Mesa
5415 Lake Murray Blvd #8

5415 Lake Murray Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5415 Lake Murray Boulevard, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Location! Location!! Location!!! Beautiful Open and Bright 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo! Pet Friendly! - Great location! Blocks away from beautiful Lake Murray! This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo comes beautiful tiled flooring that is very open and bright. Condo includes refrigerator and microwave, range/oven, dishwasher, washer and dryer, Mirrored Closet Doors and more. Upstairs Corner Unit with private balcony and pool views. Resort style living, pool/spa & BBQ area. Close to SDSU & freeway access! Not only is this property near Lake Murray and Cowles Mountain it's also close to Lake Murray Park and Sunset Park, Mission Trails Golf Course, San Carlos Golf Course, and Grossmont Center. Some near-by schools include Maryland Avenue Elementary, La Mesa Middle School and Helix High. Tenants responsible for all utilities except sewer, water and trash. Renters insurance is required to rent with our company. This is a one year lease, pets are welcome for an additional deposit. No attack breeds. Minimum approved income is two and a half times the rent with NO bankruptcies and NO evictions. If this property interests you please contact Barbara at 619-569-0615 to set up your own personal tour.

(RLNE2957352)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

