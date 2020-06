Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool hot tub

This is a nicely upgraded lower level one bedroom one bath condominium with dual large patios; one off of the master bedroom and the main living room area. Conveys with newer appliances, and granite in the kitchen and bathroom. Well maintained neutral carpeting in the living room and bedroom areas. This tranquil park like complex has recreation area, pool, spa and laundry room plus walking paths with babbling brooks throughout