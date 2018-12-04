All apartments in La Mesa
Find more places like 5031 Woodyard Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Mesa, CA
/
5031 Woodyard Avenue
Last updated May 24 2020 at 10:52 AM

5031 Woodyard Avenue

5031 Woodyard Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5031 Woodyard Avenue, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Single Story Ranch Style Home For Lease - This lovely ranch style home has been renovated with brand new upgraded bathrooms. located near Downtown La Mesa, freeways, shopping, schools, parks, not far to downtown, beaches, airport and much more! Home is available immediately.

Features:
3 Bedroom 2 Bath
Refrigerator, Oven Cooktop
Wood Floors
Upgraded Windows and Coverings Throughout
All new Upgraded bathrooms
Wood Burning Fireplace
Central A/C Heat
Washer Dryer in Garage
Large Two Car Garage
Beautiful Landscape Yard Front & Back

Details:
Rent: $2950 month
Deposit: $2500
Lease Term: 1 Year
May consider one dog

Contact The Dymond Group 619-279-1008
BRE No: 01256425

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4627224)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5031 Woodyard Avenue have any available units?
5031 Woodyard Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5031 Woodyard Avenue have?
Some of 5031 Woodyard Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5031 Woodyard Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5031 Woodyard Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5031 Woodyard Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5031 Woodyard Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5031 Woodyard Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5031 Woodyard Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5031 Woodyard Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5031 Woodyard Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5031 Woodyard Avenue have a pool?
No, 5031 Woodyard Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5031 Woodyard Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5031 Woodyard Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5031 Woodyard Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5031 Woodyard Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Echo Pointe
4300 Echo Ct
La Mesa, CA 91941
Trolley Palm
4302 Palm Ave
La Mesa, CA 91941
Adagio
5427 Lake Murray Blvd
La Mesa, CA 91942
Cove La Mesa
7400 Parkway Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
eaves La Mesa
5679 Amaya Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Villa Capri
4508 3rd St
La Mesa, CA 91941
Central Park La Mesa
5636 Amaya Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
The Palms of La Mesa
7481 Mohawk St
La Mesa, CA 91942

Similar Pages

La Mesa 1 BedroomsLa Mesa 2 Bedrooms
La Mesa Apartments with BalconyLa Mesa Pet Friendly Places
La Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CA
Murrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Solana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College