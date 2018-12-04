5031 Woodyard Avenue

Amenities
Single Story Ranch Style Home For Lease - This lovely ranch style home has been renovated with brand new upgraded bathrooms. located near Downtown La Mesa, freeways, shopping, schools, parks, not far to downtown, beaches, airport and much more! Home is available immediately.
Features:
3 Bedroom 2 Bath
Refrigerator, Oven Cooktop
Wood Floors
Upgraded Windows and Coverings Throughout
All new Upgraded bathrooms
Wood Burning Fireplace
Central A/C Heat
Washer Dryer in Garage
Large Two Car Garage
Beautiful Landscape Yard Front & Back
Details:
Rent: $2950 month
Deposit: $2500
Lease Term: 1 Year
May consider one dog
Contact The Dymond Group 619-279-1008
BRE No: 01256425
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4627224)