5031 Woodyard Avenue

Single Story Ranch Style Home For Lease - This lovely ranch style home has been renovated with brand new upgraded bathrooms. located near Downtown La Mesa, freeways, shopping, schools, parks, not far to downtown, beaches, airport and much more! Home is available immediately.



Features:

3 Bedroom 2 Bath

Refrigerator, Oven Cooktop

Wood Floors

Upgraded Windows and Coverings Throughout

All new Upgraded bathrooms

Wood Burning Fireplace

Central A/C Heat

Washer Dryer in Garage

Large Two Car Garage

Beautiful Landscape Yard Front & Back



Details:

Rent: $2950 month

Deposit: $2500

Lease Term: 1 Year

May consider one dog



Contact The Dymond Group 619-279-1008

BRE No: 01256425



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4627224)